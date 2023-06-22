The world is warming, causing shifts in seasonal patterns and increasing the amount of extreme weather that can affect crop yields and food supplies. The likelihood of extreme temperatures has increased significantly in wheat-producing regions of the United States and China, according to findings of a study conducted at the Tufts University-Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy.
The findings predict heat waves that happened about once every hundred years in 1981 are now likely to happen once every six years in America’s Midwest and once every 16 years in northeastern China. The work shows the range of conditions that people need to prepare for even if they haven’t yet occurred.
“The historical record is no longer a good representation of what we can expect for the future,” said Erin Coughlan de Perez, a professor at the Friedman School and lead author of the paper. “We live in a changed climate and people are underestimating current day possibilities for extreme events.”
The average global surface temperature in the past decade was 1.1 degrees Celsius greater than it was between 1850 and 1900, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. To evaluate how that’s changed the risk of extreme weather, Coughlan de Perez and her colleagues collected seasonal forecasts from the past 40 years.
They used the data to generate thousands of possible variations in temperature and rainfall, showing all the things that could have happened in a given year. With the method known as the Unprecedented Simulated Extreme Ensemble – UNSEEN – approach, they estimated the likely frequency of extreme temperatures that exceed critical growth thresholds for wheat.
Winter-wheat crops start growing in fall and are harvested the following summer. Warmer temperatures in spring when the plant is flowering can affect the wheat’s development. At temperatures of more than 82 degrees Fahrenheit, the plants start to suffer from heat stress. At 91 degrees Fahrenheit enzymes in the wheat start to degrade.
“In the Midwest, we used to have seasons where you’d see an average of maybe four or five days of that enzyme breakdown threshold being exceeded – it was pretty uncommon,” said Coughlan de Perez. “But our research showed possible alternative realities of today’s climate that generated 15 days above this threshold, which we surmise would be very damaging.”
Record-breaking heat tends to be associated with record-breaking drought. The combination of the two hazards could severely affect the growing season. Both the United States and China are considered global breadbaskets. If the crops were to fail simultaneously or at the same time as other staple crops, it could seriously affect the price and availability of food around the world.
There’s an aspect of randomness to weather. So far the regions have been cooler than they could’ve been. But the full extent of what’s possible hasn’t happened, and people in those regions might not be ready.
The researchers also identified regional and global atmospheric-circulation patterns that could lead to severely hot and dry events, including a worst-case scenario where wheat production in both the United States and China is hit hard in the same season. The study’s results can help inform climate-adaptation plans in the regions and ensure that stakeholders can prepare for unprecedented events.
“I think with climate change we’re suffering from a failure of imagination,” Coughlan de Perez. “If we’re not imagining the kinds of extremes that could happen, then we won’t prepare for them. We don’t have to be surprised. We can use tools at our disposal to try to understand what’s possible and be ready when it happens.”
The study recently was published in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science. Visit nature.com – search for “potential for surprising heat and drought” – for more information.
Laura Castañón is a freelance science writer and editor.