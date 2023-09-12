People are also reading…
A "Saving Lives in Grain" webinar from AgriSafe Network will be held 1-2 p.m. Central Time Sept. 21. We will explore the world of grain safety, shedding light on various types of incidents and the alarming statistics surrounding them. We will delve into the immense pressure exerted by grain, a contributing factor to the severity of injuries and tragic fatalities. Moreover, we will examine the distinction between youth and adult entrapments, analyzing potential risk factors and implications for prevention strategies. The presenter is Salah Issa, assistant professor in the University of Illinois-Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering.
Visit agrisafe.org and click on learning opportunities and then webinars to register and for more information.