In its simplest form popcorn is pretty uncomplicated. Most supermarket varieties offer the choice of two kernel colors – yellow or white – and two kernel shapes – pointed or pearl. When popped the flake typically expands into one of two shapes – mushroom or butterfly. But there’s more to popcorn than meets the eye. New research from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign reveals untapped diversity lurking in popcorn’s genetic code.
Analyzing 320 publicly available popcorn lines, researchers found variation at more than 308,000 locations across the genome. The diversity may or may not translate into more variety for consumers, but some of the differences could be important for improving the crop’s agronomic performance.
“This could be helpful if popcorn companies wanted to bring in material to diversify their germplasm, which is super important for things like disease resistance and herbicide tolerance,” said Tony Studer, an associate professor and popcorn breeder in the University of Illinois-Department of Crop Sciences and the study’s co-author. “More work has to be done to identify traits of interest, but this dataset opens up those possibilities.”
Studer’s team documented the genetic differences in a process known as genotyping by sequencing. It narrows the focus of genetic-sequencing efforts to the most information-packed parts of the genome. Differences, or polymorphisms, among corn lines occurred at the level of single nucleotides, the building blocks of deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA.
Having identified hundreds of thousands of differences, the researchers then grouped corn lines by patterns of single nucleotide polymorphisms. That enabled them to make inferences about relatedness. According to their analysis North American popcorns can be separated into two groups. One is primarily composed of yellow-pearl types. The second group is composed of white pointed and Latin American types.
“Grouping popcorn based on genetic similarities allows us to look at the diversity present in each group and better predict the performance of crosses between lines,” said Madsen Sullivan, a doctoral student in crop sciences and the study’s first author. “In addition if a gene is found to improve performance, knowing its group membership will help breeders incorporate it into their program, something I hope popcorn companies will take advantage of to improve their products both on the consumer side and the grower side.”
The results showed an elevated level of inbreeding among yellow-pearl popcorns. That means less genetic diversity and greater relatedness among that group. Although that has resulted in better popping traits, material from the other group will likely contain versions of genes that could be useful but aren’t present in the yellow-pearl popcorns.
The analysis also provides a starting point from which to uncover popcorn’s history of movement across North America and the world. The first people to consume corn likely ate it popped and not buttered on the cob, Studer said. He’s working to trace popcorn’s early origins in a follow-up study.
With popcorn’s genetic code revealed, the researchers next studied a longstanding mystery related to herbicide-application labels. Nicosulfuron has been used to control weeds in cornfields since the early 1990s. But it’s labeled only for corn with yellow-kernels. Farmers are warned against using it on popcorn with white kernels.
“That was a red flag to me because kernel color should have nothing to do with herbicide sensitivity,” said Marty Williams, an ecologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and co-author of the study. “Kernel color is controlled by genes in a completely different part of the genome.”
Williams worked with Studer’s team to test 294 popcorn genotypes from both the yellow pearl group and the white pointed and Latin American group. The researchers applied nicosulfuron to the test group as well as sensitive and tolerant popcorn and sweet corn hybrids as controls.
Nicosulfuron did injure more popcorn with white kernels, but the effect had nothing to do with kernel color itself. Instead, nicosulfuron sensitivity correlated with genetic heritage and population structure.
The pointed and Latin American types were more sensitive than yellow pearls. In dent corn nicosulfuron is detoxified by a gene known as nsf1. The researchers looked for the same gene in popcorn, assuming it would be active in the tolerant genotypes.
“We expected nsf1 to come up in popcorn, but instead we found a whole different set of genes that seemed to relate to nicosulfuron tolerance,” Studer said. “That opens up the possibility of an alternate mechanism for herbicide tolerance in popcorn, and we’re planning to follow up on that.”
Popcorn breeders could use the research to improve tolerance to nicosulfuron, and perhaps other herbicides, in their existing and new cultivars, Williams said. Then herbicide labels ultimately could be updated to reflect tolerance throughout the crop regardless of kernel color, he said.
Studer said it will take more work to screen the dataset for desirable traits, but eventually elite popcorn lines could be developed and marketed by popcorn companies.
The study recently was published in Crop Science. Visit acsess.onlinelibrary.wiley.com – search for “Sullivan and Studer” – for more information.
Lauren Quinn is a media-communications specialist for the University of Illinois-College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Visit aces.illinois.edu for more information.