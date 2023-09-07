Voters hold a favorable opinion of biotechnology and support regulatory processes to allow faster approval of biotechnology innovations in agriculture, according to a recent Morning Consult poll conducted for the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. The July poll of 1,991 registered voters showed that most voters are aware of the benefits that biotechnology offers to agriculture, the organization stated.
Sixty-two percent of voters surveyed shared favorable views of biotechnology in general. Sixty-seven said they support “government policies that seek to address the country’s challenges (such as food insecurity and climate change) through innovation in biotechnology.”
Sixty-six percent said the regulatory-approval process should be updated to allow agricultural-biotechnology companies to bring products to market more quickly.
“The survey findings should signal to policymakers the importance of advancing regulatory clarity to help bring biotechnology products to market,” said Beth Ellikidis, vice-president for agriculture and environment for the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. The respondents ranked the benefits of agricultural and industrial biotechnology.
• increased crop yields to produce more food per acre of land – 84 percent
• feed more people using fewer natural resources and less fuel – 83 percent
• produce crops that need less water and can withstand drought – 83 percent
• breed healthier animals that are resistant to viruses and diseases – 83 percent
• produce food crops with built-in protection from pests and diseases – 82 percent
“We’re witnessing the beginnings of a biotechnology revolution, and it’s critical that public policy keep up and help, not hinder, bringing these exciting developments to market to make our world more secure and sustainable, as consumers want,” Ellikidis said.
Visit bio.org for more information.