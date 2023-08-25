Research on an efficient algae could potentially lead to significantly improved plant productivity. Researchers at Cornell University recently transferred key regions of an efficient red algae into a tobacco plant, using bacteria as an intermediary.
The study centers on Rubisco, an abundant protein. It performs the first step of photosynthesis by fixing carbon. It appears in various forms in a variety of red and green algae, and bacteria. But it struggles to differentiate between oxygen and carbon dioxide, which limits plant growth and crop yield. The problem is being addressed by Laura Gunn, an assistant professor at the Cornell University-School of Integrative Plant Science.
One species of red algae, Griffithsia monilis, contains Rubisco that’s 30 percent more efficient at fixing carbon than Rubisco in other organisms – including terrestrial crops. Scientists have long been interested in transplanting GmRubisco into crops to increase their productivity. But no one has been able to successfully coax plants into expressing it. That’s because Rubisco requires multiple “chaperones” essential for the protein to fold, assemble and be active. There are seven such helpers in tobacco plants. But most of the chaperones in red algae are unknown, Gunn said.
She and her colleagues solved the 3-D structure of GmRubisco and used the information to successfully graft a small number of regions from Rhodobacter sphaeroides – RsRubisco – into a bacterial Rubisco.
RsRubisco isn’t efficient, but it’s closely related to GmRubisco. And unlike land-plant Rubisco, it accepts grafted sequences. RsRubisco also doesn't need special chaperones for it to fold and assemble in land plants, Gunn said.
The change increased the carboxylation rate by 60 percent; that’s the speed at which Rubisco starts the carbon-fixation process. It increased carboxylation efficiency by 22 percent and improved RsRubisco’s ability to distinguish between carbon dioxide and oxygen by 7 percent.
The researchers transplanted their bacterial mutant into tobacco, where it doubled photosynthesis and plant growth compared to tobacco grown with unaltered RsRubisco. Tobacco is the easiest land plant in which to manipulate Rubisco. So it serves as the test case for developing a more-efficient Rubisco that can be transferred to more-agronomically relevant species, Gunn said.
The researcher work isn’t outperforming wild-type tobacco, but they’re on the correct trajectory, Gunn said. She said they need only modest improvements to Rubisco performance. Even a small increase in a growing season can lead to significant changes in plant growth and yield.
The study was published in Nature Plants. Visit nature.com – search “grafting Rubisco” – for more information.
Krisy Gashler is a freelance writer for the Cornell University-College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.