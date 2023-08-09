More than 122 million more people are facing hunger in the world since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and repeated weather shocks and conflicts, according to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World. The report recently was published by five United Nations agencies.
Between 691 million and 783 million people faced hunger in 2022, with a mid-range of 735 million. That represents an increase of 122 million people compared to 2019, according to the report.
Global hunger numbers have stalled between 2021 and 2022, but there are many places in the world facing deepening food crises. Progress in hunger reduction was observed in Asia and Latin America, but hunger still increased in Western Asia, the Caribbean and throughout Africa in 2022. Africa remains the worst-affected region with one in five people facing hunger.
The situation remained grim in 2022. About 30 percent of the global population, equivalent to 2.4 billion people, didn’t have regular access to food, as measured by the prevalence of moderate or severe food insecurity. Among them about 900 million individuals faced severe food insecurity.
Urbanization driving change
Urbanization is a “megatrend” affecting how and what people eat. With almost seven in 10 people projected to live in cities by 2050, governments and others working to tackle hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition must seek to understand urbanization trends and account for them in their policymaking, authors of the report stated.
The rural and urban divide concept is no longer sufficient to understand the ways in which urbanization is shaping agri-food systems. A more complex rural-urban continuum perspective is needed considering both the degree of connectivity that people have and types of connections that exist between urban and rural areas.
For the first time that evolution is documented systematically across eleven countries. The report illustrates that food purchases are significant among urban households and across the rural-urban continuum, including those residing far from urban centers. Consumption of processed foods also is increasing in peri-urban and rural areas of some countries.
People are also reading…
Food insecurity affects more people living in rural areas. Moderate or severe food insecurity affected 33 percent of adults living in rural areas and 26 percent in urban areas.
The report’s authors recommend that to effectively promote food security and nutrition, policy interventions, actions and investments must be guided by a comprehensive understanding of the complex and changing relationship between the rural-urban continuum and agri-food systems.
The report was published by the
• Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
• International Fund for Agricultural Development
• United Nations Children’s Fund
• World Health Organization
• World Food Programme
Visit fao.org – search “State of Food Security” – for more information.