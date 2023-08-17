As of mid-July crops grown for livestock feed have been experiencing moderate to severe drought stress in several geographical areas. Crops can be drought-stressed to varying degrees as illustrated in the U.S. Drought Monitor report. The severity of that stress can increase dramatically in a short time during hot, dry weather.
Be alert to risks
Nitrates – Any forage harvested in drought conditions has the potential to contain increased or toxic levels of nitrates. Nitrates are converted to nitrites in the rumen of livestock. Those nitrites bind with hemoglobin to form methemoglobin, which can’t carry oxygen. That deprives the body of oxygen.
Fields that were heavily fertilized with nitrogen or experienced a heavy application of manure prior to planting are most likely to produce forages with increased levels of nitrates in drought situations.
Consider minimizing the risk of nitrate toxicity.
• Drought-stressed forages that have recently been exposed to rain are more likely to have increased nitrate levels. Waiting to harvest 10 to 14 days after a significant rainfall will reduce the chance of increased nitrate levels in silages.
• Ensiling forages with increased nitrate prior to feeding can reduce nitrate levels by converting more than half the nitrates to ammonia, which can be used by the rumen.
• Nitrates accumulate heavily in the lower third of the plant. Chopping to leave more of the increased-nitrate portion of the plant in the field will reduce overall nitrate levels but also will reduce overall yield.
• Forages suspected of having increased nitrates should be tested. Evaluate the test results and use forages based on the analysis received.
Molds, mycotoxins – Aspergillus produces aflatoxin, which is known to multiply in hot, dry weather associated with drought conditions.
• Aflatoxins can cause feed-efficiency and reproduction problems as well as suppression of the immune system.
• Aflatoxins are carcinogenic to both cattle and humans. U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations require that there be no more than 0.50 parts per billion of aflatoxins in milk for human consumption.
• Fusarium ear rot produces fumonison mycotoxins that are prevalent in a wide range of weather conditions. But warmer temperatures and drought stress before and after silking favor the toxin.
• Other mycotoxins that can be present depending on weather conditions include DON, T-2 toxin, zearalenone and fumonisins.
Estimate drought corn yield
To estimate just how much a drought will affect corn silage, it may be useful to do a yield assessment. Pennsylvania State University recommends taking several steps.
1. Estimate ears per acre – measure 17.5 feet of a 30-inch row of corn – or one-one thousandth of an acre. Count the ears in that length and multiply that number by 1,000. That will indicate ears per acre.
2. Randomly pull three ears of corn from the measured area. Count the average kernels per row on each ear. Then snap each ear in the middle of the cob and count the number of rows. The rows should always be an even number. Multiply the average kernels per row by the number of rows per cob to estimate total kernels per cob.
3. Multiply the number of cobs per acre by the number of kernels per cob. Divide that number by 90,000 – the number of kernels per bushel – to arrive at the estimated corn yield per acre. Example – 14 kernel rows times 25 kernels per row times 25,000 ears per acre equals 8.750 million kernels per acre divided by 90,000 equals 97.2 bushels per acre, estimated.
4. If the yield estimates are about 50 percent of the normal amount, the level of additional corn energy fed will need to increase significantly depending on the corn silage’s sugar content.
Consider silage rations
People are also reading…
Dairy rations need to be considered when using drought-stressed corn silage.
• Neutral detergent fiber percentage levels can be greater; less grain means more plant material.
• Fiber digestibility may be greater and can allow for increased feeding rates to offset other forage-inventory shortages.
• Sugar levels also may be greater and will offset a percentage of the extra starch supplementation needed in the ration.
• Drought-stressed corn silage typically has reduced energy overall – from 80 percent to 90 percent of a normal crop.
• Corn silage with little to no starch also is ideal for dry-cow and growing-heifer diets.
• Crude-protein percentage will likely be greater.
• Reduced-starch, high-sugar corn silage will normally feed well.
• Calcium and potassium levels will likely be increased.
• There’s a possibility of increased nitrate levels.
• Conducting a mold and mycotoxin analysis is critical to mitigate their potential effects on cattle.
• A wet-chemistry laboratory analysis of the silages is recommended prior to feeding.
Consider changes in harvest
Drought-stressed silage harvest needs careful consideration.
• Harvest moisture should be 62 percent to 68 percent for proper fermentation. Moisture testing is required because the plant-stalk moisture will still be deceptively wetter.
• Use an inoculant or forage preservative to ensure proper fermentation, which will help break down nitrates to ammonia.
• Delay harvest of rained-on, drought-stressed corn plants for 10 to 14 days to minimize increased nitrate risk.
• Raise the cutter bar to leave more of the increased-nitrate stalk in the field to help minimize nitrate levels.
• Ensile increased-nitrate forages for a minimum of 21 days to allow for good fermentation prior to feeding. It’s recommended to help convert as much nitrate to ammonia as possible.
• Test suspect forages for nitrates prior to feeding and follow recommendations for feeding increased-nitrate forages.
• Don’t green-chop and immediately feed drought-stressed corn plants.
• Increased-nitrate forage silages can lead to increased production of silo gas so extra safety measures should be taken to ensure human safety near the stored silages.
Visit hubbardfeeds.com for more information.
Bruce Ziegler is a dairy nutrition and technical services manager for Hubbard Feeds.