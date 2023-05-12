A new Global Biodiversity Framework was agreed upon at the United Nations COP15. It includes among its targets the protection of 30 percent of land and 30 percent of seas. But research at Australia’s University of Queensland shows the goals need to be set much higher if essential ecosystem functions and services such as soil health and clean air and water are to be maintained.
“We can’t set our ceiling at looking after only 30 percent of the planet – instead we need to maintain natural ecosystems over much larger areas,” said April Reside, a lecturer at the University of Queensland-School of Agriculture and Food Sciences
“The ’30×30′ narrative – 30 percent of the protection of nature by 2030 – simply won’t be enough to ensure our survival,” she said. “We need to think more broadly, to halt and, where possible, reverse the depletion of natural ecosystems.”
Changes in the way the biosphere is managed and used can make a 50-percent-vegetation target a reality.
The Queensland researchers identified and set goals for soil conservation, water-quality regulation, climate regulation, and biodiversity conservation from existing international agreements. They then used existing models and global datasets describing soil-erosion rates, carbon storage, important biodiversity areas, and wetland and riparian areas. They identified what total area of the terrestrial land surface was required to achieve the goals.
That level of conservation was ambitious, but could be achieved in a variety of ways beyond simply establishing more formal protected areas, said Martine Maron, a professor in the University of Queensland-School of Earth and Environmental Sciences.
“Creating more and better protected areas is great, but we must also create strong policy on deforestation, integrate nature with productive land uses, and support sustainable land uses that don’t deplete natural capital,” she said. “Such management can and should co-occur and be driven by people who live in and rely on places where natural and sustainably managed vegetation remains in place. And this must be complemented by restoration and appropriate management of more human-modified environments if our global goals are to be realized.”
Governments, conservation non-governmental organizations, business and the public all need to get on board, and collectively rally to save what’s left while there’s still time, she said.
“We ask a lot of nature – it regulates our climate, maintains clean water, stabilizes soils, and supports all the species we share the planet with so let’s work together to make sure we can continue to rely on these ecosystem services for generations to come,” she said.
The research appears in Conservation Biology. Visit conbio.onlinelibrary.wiley.com – search for “natural vegetation to safeguard biodiversity” for more information.