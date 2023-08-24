“Jumping genes” – or transposons – are sections of deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – that can copy themselves and jump between different parts of the genome. They might help plants adapt to changing conditions, according to a new study by researchers at Japan’s Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology.
The researchers found that Arabidopsis thaliana, a plant used as a model for scientific research, expresses thousands of hybrids between regular genes and jumping genes. The plant alters expression of the hybrid genes in response to environmental stresses such as excessive heat or pathogens. Gene regulation can be used to suppress transposon activity.
“Transposons can be damaging, as these sections of DNA can insert themselves into genes and cause harmful mutations,” said Jeremy Berthelier, the study’s lead author and a post-doctoral researcher in the Okinawa Institute-Plant Epigenetics Unit.
But in the new study the researchers found that A. thaliana expresses thousands of ribonucleic – RNA – transcripts that are hybrids of regular genes and transposons. The hybrid RNA molecules, called gene-transposon transcripts, occur when transposons jump near or within a gene and then are expressed together.
The researchers identified the transcripts using a method called Direct RNA Sequencing that can read long RNA sequences. Then they used a computational tool they developed, called ParasiTE, to classify the gene-transposon transcripts based on the effect the transposon had on the gene.
The researchers conducted a study of how environmental stresses affect gene-transposon transcripts. They found that a transposon called ONSEN caused a change in expression of its associated gene, GER5, in response to excessive heat.
Another finding relates to a gene called RPP4, which produces a protein that helps A. thaliana fight pathogen infections. The researchers found that suppressing expression of the gene-transposon transcripts of the RPP4 gene affects the plant’s resistance to pathogens. As a result gene-transposon transcripts could help plants adapt to environmental stresses and changing environmental conditions.
“This may be very important for plant life and their response to changing environmental conditions, such as extreme temperatures or to pathogens,” Berthelier said.
The study could prove to be useful for developing resilient crops. Hidetoshi Saze, senior author of the study and head of the Okinawa Institute-Plant Epigenetic Unit, said “We can now study other plants that are important crop species. We could find even more genes which have transposon-dependent regulation and target these genes for editing to make more productive crops for cultivation.”
The study was published in Nature Communications. Visit nature.com – search “Jeremy Berthelier” – for more information.
Saahil Acharya is a technology pioneer fellow at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology.