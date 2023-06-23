I often receive calls and emails regarding interpretation of plant-analysis results. In all situations the agronomist asked how it was possible for corn-plant-sample results to come back saying that many nutrients were deficient or would be responsive to added fertilizer. One specific example had optimum or better soil-test levels and a spring application of 14,000 gallons per acre of dairy manure. It was difficult to believe that V5 corn would be limited by nitrogen, potassium, sulfur, calcium, zinc, boron and manganese in that situation.
Lab results had been interpreted using guidance developed by an ag-inputs company. I evaluated the lab results using the University of Wisconsin plant-analysis interpretation guidelines. The agronomist and I were not certain how tall the plant was when sampled or what plant part was sampled because a third-party agronomist sampled the field. Nitrogen and potassium were borderline-deficient assuming the plant was 12 inches tall or smaller, and the whole plant was sampled. If the plant was more than 12” tall and the youngest leaf with collar exposed was sampled, then all nutrients were sufficient. It was a very different interpretation using UW plant-analysis guidelines. The agronomist collected another tissue sample when the crop was at V7 and sent it to a lab that uses UW plant-analysis interpretation guidelines. The crop was sufficient or better for all nutrients.
Because there have been so many questions about plant analysis, I think it’s important to reiterate a few key points on the use of plant analysis. Nutrient concentrations in the plant vary during the growing season and also vary among plant parts. Interpretations of nutrient-sufficiency ranges were developed for specific growth stages and specific plant parts. Erroneous interpretations can be made by sampling the wrong part of the plant and-or sampling at the wrong growth stage. Based on questions I receive, plant samples are often collected improperly – especially for soybeans.
Plant-nutrient uptake is influenced by location, hybrid or variety, and soil-test levels. Samples collected from several hybrids or varieties growing in the same field will have a range of nutrient concentrations in the plant. The same hybrid or variety grown on several fields with the same soil-test levels will have different nutrient concentrations within the plant. The same is true if soil-test levels varied among fields. Thus nutrient concentrations a little less than the sufficiency range are not always limiting yield. The concentrations may just be part of natural variation.
The sufficiency range is a range of nutrient concentrations that are considered adequate for excellent yields. Ideally sufficiency ranges are developed through research that includes field trials where nutrients are or are not applied, and yield is measured. Sufficiency ranges developed through surveying nutrient concentrations are limited because it’s unknown if addition of nutrients would have resulted in greater tissue-nutrient concentrations or yield.
Sampling a field that looks good in an effort to find “hidden hunger” that is limiting yield is not suggested because of that. Plant analysis is best used when samples are collected from “good” and “bad” areas of the field along with soil samples collected from the same areas. The comparison of results along with field-history information is useful to understanding the problem in the field.
Visit youtube.com – search for “carrie laboski” – and soils.wisc.edu for more information.
Carrie Laboski is a professor of soil fertility and nutrient management at the University of Wisconsin.