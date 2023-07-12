Purdue University researchers in recent years have worked to predict soybean biomass from unmanned-aerial-vehicle imagery in Indiana. They’re now expanding that capability to public soybean-breeding programs throughout the region.
Katy Rainey, a professor of agronomy and director of the Purdue Soybean Center, and Keith Cherkauer, a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue, will begin receiving unmanned-aerial-vehicle imagery collected on a panel of 1,200 soybean varieties that breeders have planted in 11 states across the U.S. north-central region.
“We’ll do all the processing and modification of the images to predict biomass,” Rainey said.
The effort is part of the Science Optimized Yield Gains across ENvironments project. Consisting of eight universities the project has more than $900,000 in funding from the North Central Soybean Research Program.
“The overarching goal in this experiment is to develop methods and models for selecting soybeans that will be high yielding in future extreme environments under climate-change scenarios,” Rainey said. “We know that the future environments we’re going to grow soybean in are different from the ones we have now because climate is changing. We’re getting more extreme weather, as well, from climate change.”
The project uses Plot Phenix software, which converts aerial photographs into useful information for plant breeding, crop modeling and precision agriculture. Rainey, Cherkauer and Anthony Hearst, a Purdue alumnus and CEO of Progeny Drone Inc., patented Plot Phenix in 2022.
Cherkauer said, “I’m interested in water use, the effects of environments, and the ability to measure and simulate soybean across large areas. Having locations that are farther apart increases the likelihood that we will have a range of environmental conditions.
“Having access to so many locations that could be experiencing average weather conditions and drier conditions allows us to stretch the image analysis and the models we’re building beyond what we do right now.”
Cherkauer is a co-founder of GRYFN, a Purdue-affiliated company that has provided a new unmanned aerial vehicle for the project with funding from the Purdue University-Department of Agronomy and Agricultural and Biological Engineering and the Purdue University-College of Agriculture. Calibration flights for the new platform have begun at the Purdue University-Agronomy Center for Research and Education, a 1,600-acre farm facility.
The Purdue vehicle will carry multispectral and thermal cameras, yielding data sets that could lead to recommendations for SOYGEN3 partners.
To maintain soybean’s burgeoning production, researchers will need greater understanding of how weather and climate affect yield in a range of environments involving genetic variation. Breeders would then be able to select soybean varieties more strategically.
Rainey said, “The genetic variation is key because the most obvious way that breeders or breeding organizations in the private sector would use the data that we produce would be in what’s known as genomic prediction.”
Given enough data in the entire soybean genome, genomic prediction enables breeders to create a statistical model that predicts yield for 10,000 untested lines.
“But the genomic prediction models need to be calibrated to environments and have more information in them than what’s currently in there,” Rainey said.
Also needed is a model that includes biomass predictions. Such models are based on aerial imagery and genetics.
“We work on combining that information,” she said. “We’re just about the only ones to do that across the public and the private sector in soybean.”
Steve Koppes is an independent science writer working with Purdue University.