Robotic 'farm hand' no-tills

On a calm April morning Flex-Ro ambled through a corn plot at about 2 miles per hour. While researchers stood by to clear obstacles from its p…

Talent hides within our neighbors

BAYFIELD, Wis. – We often think we know our neighbors. But even the closest neighbors have qualities and talents that are often hidden from ot…

Biochar polishes wastewater

Plant materials that would otherwise become trash may be the key to solving two big problems – diminishing freshwater supplies for farms and d…

From the Fields: Jason Maloney

Fervent prayers of some were answered with precipitation in far northern Wisconsin the last week of June. Some reported as many as four inches…

Manure comes to light

Manure is a great resource for crop production but it comes with limitations and issues. Variation in manure solids and nutrient levels is an …