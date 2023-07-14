Gluten is a group of proteins found in some cereal grains, most notably wheat. While foods containing gluten are part of a healthy diet, it can be detrimental for people with certain food intolerances.
To help people with gluten sensitivities or intolerances be better able to digest foods containing wheat, researchers are studying how to manipulate genes to develop varieties that don’t produce gluten. Sachin Rustgi, a molecular breeder at the Clemson University-Pee Dee Research and Education Center near Florence, South Carolina, is using conventional and genome-editing methods to develop reduced-immunogenicity, lysine-rich genotypes. They could be used for developing new wheat varieties.
The two main protein types in gluten are glutenins and gliadins. Glutenins are responsible for dough strength and elasticity. Gliadins provide cohesiveness and stretchiness to wheat dough and are believed to cause most of the negative health effects. Gliadins also causes celiac disease, which, if left unchecked, can lead to autoimmune disorders in some people. Other people may experience non-celiac wheat sensitivity with myriad intestinal and extra-intestinal symptoms.
Lysine is an amino acid necessary for human health. Because the body can’t make it, lysine must come from food or supplements. Fortifying wheat with lysine can help provide humans that amino acid.
Researchers at Clemson are using a combination of multi-gene editing and nanoparticle-based gene delivery to alter genes responsible for producing gliadin and glutenin and develop non-immunogenic wheat genotypes. They’ll also determine commercial acceptance of reduced-immunogenicity wheat lines.
“Millions of people suffer from gluten-related diseases,” said Zachary Jones, a plant and environmental sciences graduate student involved in the study. “We believe providing wheat varieties with a reduced content of immunogenic proteins can offer affordable solutions to everyone.”
The researchers also will study the role public opinion plays in social and commercial acceptance of wheat lines with reduced immunogenicity. They’ll conduct surveys to obtain consumer feedback on using genome editing to develop reduced-immunogenicity, high-lysine wheat lines. Visit clemson.edu– search for “Sachin Rustgi” – for more information.