For thousands of years the natives of North America have farmed. Native people have farmed in Wisconsin since at least the Woodland Period 3,000 years ago, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Farming and ranching remain an essential part of life on land located within the exterior boundaries of Native American nations or reservation. That land is often called Indian Country.
For those Native Americans who want to remain agricultural producers, or who wish to start agribusinesses, a new tool will soon be available. The Native American Agriculture Fund is a private, charitable trust that serves Native American farmers and ranchers. The fund recently invested $12 million to create an “Other Funding Institution” within the Farm Credit System, called Native Agriculture Financial Services. The FCS provides access to funding and credit to support agriculture in rural communities; it’s the largest agricultural lender in the United States.
Native Agriculture Financial Services will participate in loans investing in agriculture and rural economic development – loans that support Native American farmers and ranchers. It’s also expected to expand into loans for Native agricultural producers and Tribal governments. It will further the Native American Agriculture Fund mission of business assistance, including funding agricultural education, technical support and advocacy services for Native American farmers and ranchers – in order to support and promote their continued engagement in agriculture. The service is the first lending entity within the FCS dedicated to Native American producers. It’s intended to provide equitable access to credit for present and future generations.
People are also reading…
The service will be led by Janie Simms Hipp, a member of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma. She was the first Native American woman to serve as general counsel of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
It’s estimated that agricultural production accounts for billions of dollars of economic impact in the rural communities that comprise much of Indian Country. For example, Native American businesses in Oklahoma generated about $15.6 billion in economic impact and supported almost 113,500 jobs in 2019, according to a report released this past year by the Center for Native American and Urban Studies at Oklahoma City University. In Wisconsin Native American nations are the largest employer in some counties. Several Native American nations in Wisconsin own and operate farms.
The Native American Agriculture Fund offers other resources for Native American farmers including reports on building Native agriculture, USDA programs and their tax implications, addressing hunger in Indian Country and quarterly market updates. The fund also offers a webinar series titled “Sowing the Seeds of Growth through Capacity Building.” According to the fund, “The series focuses on how foodways, cultures and needs tie into the different building blocks for Indigenous agriculture systems. This series supports Tribes and Tribal organizations as they work to build their own robust economies in agriculture.”
Visit nativeagfinance.org and nativeamericanagriculturefund.org/resources and www.oknativeimpact.com and www.wisconsinhistory.org/turningpoints/tp-061 for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.