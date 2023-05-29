Related to this story

Most Popular

Cover crops curb nitrate flow

Cover crops curb nitrate flow

As Corn Belt states seek ways to curb nitrogen flow from farms into the Gulf of Mexico, new research shows that winter cover crops could be pa…

Tractor, truck pull planned

Tractor, truck pull planned

The Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni Association will present a full day of tractor and truck pulling May 27 at the Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni and Support…

Think carefully before planting

Think carefully before planting

Planting is just around the corner. Every decision made, including seed purchase and the ground conditions it’s put in, can affect the yield-m…

Beware three corn diseases

Beware three corn diseases

As the 2023 season starts we are taking a closer look at three important fungal diseases that are found across broad geographic areas and have…