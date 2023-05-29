It seems like everything is going on at once in this part of west-central Wisconsin. Farmers are finishing their bean and corn planting, the early beans and corn are up and looking good, and pastures are flourishing. The bees are buzzing, first-crop hay is in progress, some spraying is happening and road construction is in full swing.
My neighbor Jimmy Ellis said he saw no winter damage in his hay fields this spring and was very impressed with the quality of the tilth in his soils as he did the spring planting of beans and corn. He noticed the corn planted about May 1 has a good stand. He said about 90 percent of the corn in this area is now planted after beans.
When I visited with him, his beans were at the VC stage with the unifoliate leaves fully emerged. He said the sooner those leaves emerge, the greater chance the beans will flower before the summer solstice. That gives a longer blooming window and better yields in the fall.
Ellis is a beekeeper; he said his bees made it through the winter – “Not too bad,” is how he put it. He treated his hives for mites this past week and put hot wires around them because of bears in the neighborhood. A hunter had a photo of four he caught on his trail camera and another was sighted further down the valley.
People are also reading…
It seemed like spring would never come with all the late snows we had, but now it’s almost too dry. My ponds are several inches lower than they were a month ago and there isn’t much rain in our forecast.
My farm is being rented to the neighbors so we are adjusting to the change in our relationship. We’re figuring out what’s going to work and what needs changing for their style of farming. So far it’s going well; we’re still talking to each other.
Because I’m in a narrow valley quite a bit of the crop ground is steep, so the worst of it was seeded for pasture – which I think is a good thing. I always thought if I needed to hang on tight to a steering wheel to stay on a tractor seat, it should be farmed by cattle, not motorized equipment.
For the first time this farm has beans planted on it. Years ago it was primarily a beef farm, then became a dairy in the 1970s, and recently corn and small grains. I’m looking forward to what this new crop season brings us.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.