The dry weather in our area has been good for farmers putting up hay, especially those wanting to make small squares. We haven’t had rain for quite a while so the pastures, hay fields, lawns and wildflower plots are showing the dry-weather effects.
I was recently exploring and taking photos near Lund, Wisconsin, not far from Pepin, Wisconsin. There were quite a few fields on the ridge in that area that were suffering. The ears were short and the stalks were dry.
Until now the rain has been very spotty; currently it’s dry all across the area. In our valley the corn still looks good except for a few hilly spots where the soil is light. My neighbor showed me a couple of ears he took off the end of my farm; the ears were not filled out to the end. The kernels were starting to dent.
The Honey for My Honey farm is looking forward to a good year of production. The owner, Jimmy Ellis, said the bees were swarming around his alfalfa. It looked like a dust cloud when they flew out about 1 in the afternoon to gather nectar. He said passing motorists could see the swarm.
I notice the creek that runs along my place is low even though it’s close to the spring that feeds it. My swallows have left after raising two nests of chicks. They have a nest built inside the barn door and have been using the same spot since I moved here in 1990. Without the dairy herd, I leave a door open so they can come and go; they’ve adjusted to having a new route in and out.
The apple orchards in this area are starting to open for the season. I notice the apples on my trees are small this year and I didn’t have many blooms, so I hope the commercial growers have more success than I do.
My renter who has been working on the custom-combine crew out west reported they finished the wheat harvest and moved on to combining garbanzo beans.
By the time this report arrives in mailboxes, the latest heat wave will be ending. It will be interesting to see how the crops fare after a prolonged late-season heat.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.