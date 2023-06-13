Fieldwork has dramatically slowed in our area of western Wisconsin, with planting and chopping done. Farmers with dry hay to bale are finishing their work and a few are spraying their grain.
Rain has been very spotty. My farm received three-quarters-inch a week ago in a fast-moving storm. Seven miles away it looked like it was raining much longer but I asked a couple of farmers who live in that direction and they said it ranged from a sprinkle to none. Those of us who received some moisture are grateful. I notice the new seeding in the pasture went from looking sparse to a nice green cover within two hours of the rain.
During the weekend I traveled to Rochester, Minnesota, along Interstate 90 and the crops looked good. I did see two pastures that were eaten down to nothing – partly from overgrazing and partly from dry weather, in my opinion.
I also did a road trip to the Wisconsin Highway 29 corridor. Everything I saw south of U.S. Highway10 looked good; between those two highways the corn and beans ranged from barely planted to V3.
I happened to see some activity near Withee, Wisconsin, so I swung into the Central Wisconsin Produce Auction barn, which is a producer-owned business. The Withee area has many farmers who sell fresh plants and vegetables. The barn gives them a chance to sell wholesale bulk to retailers. During the height of the growing season they hold sales three days per week. My quick peak into the barn revealed lots of hanging flower baskets and some vegetable plants. According to the auction report there were also fresh veggies, including asparagus, radishes and salad greens.
Back home at my place, my renter did a population check on his corn and beans; he was pleased with the results. He planted 35,000 seeds to the acre of corn. His figuring shows that now they are up and countable, he has a population of 34,000. Beans were planted at 140,000 per acre with a current population of 130,000 in 30-inch rows. He also mentioned that he was the first in our valley to start planting beans – on May 1.
Because University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension is calling our weather a flash drought that covers most of Wisconsin, we’re hoping for more rain before the next field report to hopefully keep drought away.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.