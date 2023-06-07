Wisconsin’s Lake Superior coast has a reputation for cold, fickle weather. But this year winter seemed longer and late snows deeper. Bayfield had almost 190 inches of snow by May – a record. The record snowpack provided moisture much-needed after three drought years. But the snow melted so quickly that antiquated municipal wastewater-treatment facilities overflowed tens of millions of gallons of raw sewage into the freshwater source for some of those same municipalities – into Lake Superior.
After the big melt came more cold. Winter tried to hold on as spring fitfully gave a couple of warm days in April and a couple more in the first half of May. Early-May showers gave way to dry red-flag fire conditions and late frost in low areas inland. Field work on high spots was dusty while water stood in low spots in some fields. But all were delighted to see the sun climb higher in the sky as days lengthened and white snow was eventually replaced by white blossoms on fruit trees.
As June began spring fieldwork was mostly finished in far-northern Wisconsin. Almost all corn, beans and other grain were planted, with crops on many fields emerging. Market gardens were planted and producing early vegetables for community-supported agriculture, markets and direct-farm sales. Pastures and paddocks were in good condition but needed rain. Orchards around Chequamegon Bay and in the Bayfield Fruit Loop were heavily laden with gorgeous fruit blossoms.
Drought maps show drought in Wisconsin. Though in the eastern third of Minnesota and in Upper Michigan the drought has eased, less than a half-inch of rain fell in May along most of the south shore of Lake Superior. Lakes, rivers and wetlands were still full from spring runoff but intermittent streams were dry as June began. Smoke from wildfires in Canadian boreal forests all across the North American continent can be seen on the horizon many days and air quality is often poor. Visit fire.airnow.gov to track smoke and air quality.
Farm stores around Chequamegon Bay carry abundant supplies of fresh locally raised and produced goods. Beef, pork, chicken and eggs are available. Flour from grain grown in Bayfield County, local milk and ice cream beckon. Spring greens and asparagus are being snapped up at farm stores and farm markets. The first farm markets started for the season in late May with vegetable and flower plants for sale. Fresh-baked goods and preserves tempt customers. Locally produced mead, wine, beer, hard cider and spirits are available. Greenhouses opened well before Mother’s Day, but still have good selections of plants.
Spring foragers are delighted to find morel mushrooms, fiddlehead ferns, and a large variety of wild greens and potherbs. Many reported good ramp hunting in area forests before the forest floor turned greened. Some found wild asparagus while scouting for the blossoms of wild cherry and Juneberry. Those blossoms may become wild fruit and berries, with ample rain.
Outdoor work and green growing plants improve our collective mood in spring. The season of renewal provides a respite from human strife as we watch leaves turn from gold to green. Nobody knows what the season will hold, but with each growing season comes growing hope.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.