Smoke returned to the skies of northern Wisconsin after mid-August. The smoke was from hundreds of fires burning in boreal forests across northern Canada, and dozens of forests across the United States. Air-quality alerts were issued for folks with respiratory problems and those of us who are elderly. Some rain fell, with a few fields experiencing torrential downpours.
But much of the far north is in the worst drought in living memory. This summer of drought in the north may be the driest yet; fields and forests are bone dry in many areas. Northern Douglas and Bayfield counties along Lake Superior have been the driest places in Wisconsin this summer. The observant are noticing more dead and dying trees along roads through northern forests, some due to the stress of dryness and invasive insect infestations. Others are likely due to salt used on some slippery roads in the winter. Visit droughtmonitor.unl.edu for current drought data as well as soil-moisture and drought outlooks. Visit www.nifc.gov/fire-information/maps and firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov/usfs for current wildfire information.
Spotty patches of rain this summer led to some fields being in good condition as we look to the upcoming weeks of harvest. Many others will have reduced yields due to drought. Producers expect inflated prices for grain and hay in the coming months. That’s good news for those who have those commodities to sell but bad news for those who will need to buy. Some pastured-livestock operations have been supplementing scarce pasture with hay for much of the summer. Market gardens are being watered where possible.
In spite of the weather an abundance of produce and value-added products remain available at farm stores, farm markets, farm stands and through community-supported-agriculture subscriptions in far-northern Wisconsin. Sweet corn, melons, salad greens, kale, carrots, potatoes, cucumbers, beets, garlic, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, cherries, raspberries, blueberries and more fill booths. Canned vegetables, preserves, honey and maple syrup can easily be found. Glasses, bottles and growlers filled with beer, wine, mead, spirits and hard cider are on bars and tables. Customers are tempted by artisanal breads, pie, cookies, bars, cider doughnuts, wine bread, cream puffs and other confections galore. Locally produced flour, ice cream, milk, sheep cheese, eggs, and grass-fed lamb, chicken, pork and beef line shelves, coolers and freezers. Natural-fiber yarn and garments, soap and bar shampoo have gone home with many.
People are also reading…
The berry season in the Bayfield Fruit Loop and along Chequamegon Bay and the rest of the south shore of Lake Superior was going strong, with pre-picked and pick-your-own fruit and berries available. People are already looking forward to the big apple festival that will be held in October in Bayfield, Wisconsin. Visit www.bayfield.org/things-to-do/farms-orchards/berry-farm-orchard-report/ to see what’s currently available in the Bayfield Fruit Loop.
Foragers are finding a few wild black cherries for jam and juice. Some wild blackberries are reported as are a few late thimbleberries. Mushrooms, including chanterelle, are still being found in places that received rain. This season there’s a new resource available for folks interested in foraging. Well-known Wisconsin forager Sam Thayer has produced a field guide on edible plants that grow in the Midwest. Visit www.foragersharvest.com – click on “Sam’s Books” and amazon.com – search for “Sam Thayer” – for more information.
We’ve noticed a big change in the length of days and morning sounds – as well as evening sounds. Days have become noticeably shorter with later sunrise and earlier sunset. The concert of bird species alerting competitors to territorial boundaries have ceased. Mornings and evenings are again mostly quiet but for wind and rustling leaves in the forests. Some of those forest leaves have started to turn to fall colors during the past few weeks. Another summer is almost spent.
Some look to the rich, famous and powerful for advice on how to live. What is interesting about the rich, famous and powerful is that they have the same problems common to all, and they do not seem to be especially happy. One wonders if the real keys to happiness and success might be as simple as knowing what’s enough and then setting goals to have that. It may be that if we don’t know what’s enough we continually put our own happiness out of reach – much like the carrot tied to a stick that dangles just out of a donkey’s reach to lure him forward.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.