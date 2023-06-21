All across Wisconsin folks were praying for rain as spring was coming to a close. Along Lake Superior’s south shore, Wisconsin’s northernmost tier of counties had little more than a trace of rain through mid-June. There were many days with smoke from wildfires in northern Canada. Some days saw red-flag fire warnings – and frost warnings for areas inland from the big lake.
A June drive from Wisconsin’s Lake Superior shore to the waters of Lake Michigan’s Green Bay revealed diminishing pastures and crops, showing the strain of several rainless weeks in a row. Town lawns, country ditches and highway medians were often more brown than green.
But some prayers were answered in the middle of June. Put a ruler on a map of Wisconsin from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan and draw a line from border to border so it crosses the northernmost tip of Lake Winnebago. South of the line many counties saw as much as an inch of rain just before mid-month – though that wasn’t enough to keep those counties out of drought status. North of the line only a few areas enjoyed relief from abnormally dry conditions.
Pasture is short in far-northern Wisconsin. Crops that have emerged need rain and warmth. Some grass-fed-livestock producers are buying hay; they’re wondering if it will be fed this coming winter – or this summer. Market gardens and fields are being watered where possible.
Farm stores, farm markets and community-supported agriculture have abundant supplies of lettuce, kale, chard, salad onion, beets, asparagus, radishes and turnips. Preserves, honey, fermented foods and maple syrup are available. Local fiber, baked goods, flour, milk and ice cream tempt customers. Distilled spirits, wine, mead and beer – all locally made – fill glasses, bottles, growlers and bar tops. Lamb, chicken, beef and pork are available.
Foragers too long for rain. Dryness in forests caused mushrooms to mostly disappear after the early-spring morels. Wild greens are still abundant, as are potherbs. Many speak hopefully of the upcoming wild-berry weeks in northern forests.
Everyone is talking about the astounding quantities of mosquitos and ticks in fields, forests and yards this year. Some also noticed that the population of songbirds was noticeably smaller, much like the bat population that plummeted a few years ago due to white nose syndrome. Could the increase in bugs be related to the decrease in birds and bats?
Some on the land, especially those trying to earn a living on it, wonder what all the wailing and gnashing of teeth in state and national capitols is about. Maybe if those folks in the big buildings where power is wielded spent some time in fields and forests the priorities of government would be bettered ordered. Because we are all in the same canoe anyway, it would be useful to agree on a course to paddle together.
As we head into summer we are all still praying for rain for our neighbors, and for ourselves.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.