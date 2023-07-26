There are several issues currently taking up most of my brain waves as I consider all the options and compromises we need to decide on in the near future. Farm income is never guaranteed but this year it’s very shaky.
One thing that has given me respite from all of that is getting my hands dirty, my T-shirt sweaty and my body moving. The fence line along the railroad tracks has become overgrown. It’s now to the point that our combine won’t fit on the lane to our fields. Either we knock down the stand of corn or we entangle the machine in brush and barbed wire. Or we can cut back the brush.
As we drive out there each day to work on the project, we see nature in every direction. The brush is alive with birds feasting on berries. The rarer birds we see are catbirds, thrushes and a bobolink, but we also see finches, jays, cardinals and robins. On the ground we catch glimpses of ground squirrels and chipmunks – daring babies and wary adults. Rabbits jump out into view and then freeze until we come too close. They bound away in their zig-zag fashion.
My husband, Klutch, snipped sumac that encroached into the path. I dragged it out, tugging grapevine loose of it. The branches and grasses held onto droplets of the previous night’s rainfall; those droplets refreshed me for a moment before sweat returned. Klutch spied a late bunch of black raspberries that I picked for a quick taste of summer. Then it was back to work.
We’re careful not to destroy the habitat of creatures seen and unseen. Unfortunately that includes the coyotes we heard that night.
Please continue to pray for the farmers – and for more rain.
Ellie and Rich Kluetzman own and operate an 84-acre cash-cropping farm near Columbus. Both are semi-retired but are steadfast in continuing to farm. The acreage is small, the equipment old, but they love nurturing the deep fertile soil in step with nature – whatever the challenges. They cherish being witness to the Lord’s miracle of turning seed into a bountiful harvest.