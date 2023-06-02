Entries are being accepted for the World Forage Analysis Superbowl, which is open to all forage producers across North America. The 2023 contest, held in conjunction with World Dairy Expo, is set to award more than $26,000 in cash prizes.
The deadline to submit corn-silage samples is July 12, while all other entries must be submitted by Aug. 24. The $35 entry fee provides entry into the contest along with a detailed sample analysis that is sent to entrants after judging is complete. All award winners will be recognized at the Brevant seeds Forage Superbowl Luncheon to be held Oct. 4 at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.
Visit www.foragesuperbowl.org for entry forms and more information.