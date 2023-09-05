Farm-safety efforts continue to make progress in terms of the statistics, although the work goes on to find the best ways to promote safety in the ever-changing agricultural sector.
Ellen Duysen serves as coordinator for the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health. The center is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and serves several Midwestern states; it’s one of 12 national farm-safety centers. One of the center’s major functions is conducting farm-safety and health events across the Midwest, she said. Staff teaches best practices but also learns from local farm families how they have kept themselves safe on the farm.
It’s rewarding to see farm fatalities gradually declining during the past 20 years, she said; the overall farm-safety picture is improving.
“It’s an ongoing project, but there are some really great trends,” she said.
The agricultural, forestry, fishing and hunting industry had a death rate of 20 deaths per 100,000 full-time workers in 2021, according to the U.S. National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health. That year 65 percent of deaths in that industry happened to workers 55 years of age and older. The rate of 20 deaths per 100,000 compares to a rate of 3.6 deaths per 100,000 workers for all U.S. industries.
Farm injuries can be underreported. But in 2020 there were 11,880 reported injuries in ag production that required days away from work.
Dan Neenan is the director of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety. He said agriculture has long been a dangerous industry but safety efforts are making progress.
“Ag has been one of the leading industries for injuries and fatalities,” he said. “We are starting to see the numbers of fatalities decline.”
In 2021, the most recent year with statistics available, 453 ag fatalities occurred. He said in the early 2000s that number was about 730 fatalities per year. He attributes the progress to a number of things. In addition to farm-safety-education efforts and farmers prioritizing safety, the equipment itself has helped.
“The newer machinery is much safer than the older machinery,” he said. “Machinery guarding has come a long way. When guards first came out it was very obtrusive, so a lot of that got taken out of the way.”
Automated farm equipment can help make farm jobs safer, although Duysen said farmers and safety experts must focus on new issues with autonomous equipment. It’s crucial for safety efforts to stay on top of the changing ag industry.
“With this autonomous technology, what are the new safety concerns?” Duysen said. “It’s looking at it and catching those before they become bigger issues.”
Farm-kid safety continued priority
Farm-safety training for kids has been widespread for the past 25 years, Neenan said. And now those kids are farming full-time with a different mindset.
“Those are the farmers of today,” he said.
The safety of youth in agriculture remains a priority. Duysen said that number has been stubbornly difficult to reduce, with a child dying in a farm accident on average every three days.
“The childhood deaths, that you can just put a number on that every year,” she said. “That we’ve got to fix. … We need to do a better job and find ways to keep those kids safe.”
She said the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and others have worked on youth farm safety, including widespread safety-training efforts. They encourage kids to be aware of their surroundings and potential safety risks. They help farm families determine age- and development-appropriate tasks for their kids.
Those efforts also include making farm safety a priority, something farm families talk about. They should take the time to check equipment and the environment where work will be taking place, identifying potential risk areas before starting, she said. Even a few seconds of thought about potential dangers and checking things can have a big payoff.
“What we always want to stress with (farm kids) is the importance of mindfulness,” Duysen said. “When you walk out the door in the morning, we want you to take a look around. Take 30 seconds to think about the hazards you’re going to encounter. It’s important to make these habits. Walk around vehicles and check them. When you do that every day, it becomes part of your culture.
“In agriculture, we like to talk about culture. I think we also need to be proud of our safety culture.”
Amy Rademaker is an ag-safety expert with the Carle Center for Rural Health and Farm Safety in Illinois; she’s coordinated many youth ag-safety days. She said working with kids is a good way to instill farm-safety awareness and to spread the word.
“We feel there’s a better chance to change behavior in the youth space, and they go home and talk with their parents about it,” she said.
She also works with adult farmers, as well as emergency medical technicians and firefighters to help train for farm rescues. She’s seen improvements in youth farm-fatality rates since she started her career in ag safety, she said, but the whole industry must be vigilant to keep making progress.
“We can’t become complacent,” she said.
She’s always working to ensure farm-safety training is up to date with changing farm technology and practices.
“We constantly have to evolve,” she said.
Machinery details affect farm safety
Renee Anthony is director of the Great Plains Center for Agricultural Health, headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa – another of the 12 U.S. ag-safety and -health centers. She said farm-safety efforts include working with equipment manufacturers to make machinery as easy as possible to get in and out – and to ride as smoothly as possible to avoid long-term health issues.
Her center is working to collect data about things like when to replace tractor seats and air quality in buildings, so farmers can make more-informed decisions, she said.
“We want them to be able to make data-based decisions,” she said.
It’s encouraging to see farmers, especially younger farmers, willing to talk and think about farm safety and health, she said.
“I enjoy when a farmer says, ‘I have this concern,’ and we have solutions for it,” Anthony said.
Duysen said she’s happy to be able to work with farm families and help them stay safe while doing what they love.
“It’s the most satisfying thing in the world, and I love working with these farmers,” she said.