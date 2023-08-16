DARLINGTON, Wis. – More than three decades is how long Mark Riechers of Riechers Beef has been no-tilling. And Joe Riechers, who began farming with his dad in 1996, has always been a no-tiller. The father-son team worked six years with the University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms program to conduct research at their Darlington-area farm. They’re long-time beef producers who have implemented various practices to control runoff from their feedlots.
Recognizing the family’s many years of work, the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association recently presented them its environmental-stewardship award.
“It’s satisfying to have others see value in the efforts we’ve made to steward our land, (and) increase organic matter and fertility,” Joe Riechers said.
Brady Zuck is president of the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association.
“The Riechers (family has) taken the lead on environmental stewardship and are leaders in their area,” he said. “They partnered with Discovery Farms to study sediment and nutrient loss and we wanted to recognize them for their efforts. The work that Discovery Farms does with farmers is incredible.”
Mark Riechers began working in the early 1990s with Bryan Black of Ag-Trac, an independent crop consultancy based in Darlington. Together they honed their skills in no-till and in application of cattle manure to mulch and fertilize crops while protecting soil against drought and erosion, Riechers said.
He read in the early 2000s about the launch of UW-Discovery Farms.
“The concept looked interesting,” he said. “After attending some of their meetings and asking many questions, it was obvious the potential for this project was impressive.”
He later was elected chairman of the program’s steering committee.
“Accepting there were going to be ‘bugs to work out’ as we went along and with full disclosure to the steering committee, I offered to be one of the original Discovery Farms,” he said. “We had a lot to offer … something to gain, something to lose and much to learn.”
He and his son were either going to prove that what they were doing was on the right track or they would learn how to improve, he said.
“We looked at it as a win-win,” he said.
Amber Radatz is the agriculture and water-quality-program manager for Discovery Farms.
“The Riechers family has always upheld the principle of continuous improvement,” she said. “They were willing to be involved with Discovery Farms’ on-farm research from the very beginning because they truly wanted to know how their practices performed in protecting soil and water resources.”
The family participated in the Discovery Farms program from 2004 to 2010. During that time Discovery Farms staff members collected and analyzed edge-of-field runoff data for both content and volume, Riechers said. They took soil-moisture readings when weather events occurred. They also recorded soil temperatures, soil type and the condition of waterways.
“Dates and amounts of manure application were noted and compared to soil conditions and the season,” he said. “It was the same with any other field operation like planting, spraying and harvesting.”
Because the Riechers land had been in no-till for so many years, Radatz said, most precipitation during the growing season was quickly infiltrated in the soil.
“Almost all of the surface runoff from the sites (on the farm) happened while the soil was frozen, which we now know is pretty typical in no-till systems in Wisconsin,” she said. “There was almost no sediment loss at the sites. We also learned a lot about nutrient-loss dynamics and nutrient-application timing from their farm. Since the Riechers (family was) part of the first generation of Discovery Farms, their farm helped to create the understanding we now have of runoff and nutrient-loss dynamics in Wisconsin farming systems.”
The Riechers family has long used in-field terraces and waterways in fields to help reduce runoff. Because of those practices, Radatz said, Discovery Farms observed little sediment movement from fields that would have been classified as highly erodible.
“In more recent monitoring at other farms, it has become clear that no-till must be paired with practices such as waterways to keep sediment losses low,” she said.
In producing beef cattle as well as crops, Riechers Beef provided insights regarding manure management, Radatz said. The main takeaway was that timing is critical in surface-applied manure.
“Larger losses happen when manure is applied close to a winter-runoff event caused by melting snow or rain on snow,” she said. “Manure applications that occurred earlier in the winter, especially when not applied on top of a snowpack, minimized losses.”
The Riechers family currently farms 400 acres of corn and finishes 700 head of feeder cattle on two farm sites. But while involved in the Discovery Farms project they were also producing soybean seed on-contract. They switched to a continuous-corn system in 2018.
“We felt we needed more corn for cattle feed and bedding,” Joe Riechers said.
Black said with so many head of cattle, the family’s time is at a premium. No-till has enabled them to spend less time in the field and more time with the cattle.
“Between the long-term no-till program and good Tama silt loam, their soil is in fantastic condition,” he said.
Mark Riechers said, “Our crop yields haven’t suffered since the change and our input costs are minimized.”
But because they were growing a lot more feed with the continuous-corn system, the quantity of manure also increased, he said. To manage that they began stacking manure on a high and dry spot at the 110-acre farm site that Joe Riechers owns. As much as six months’ accumulation of manure is added to the stack, which features a catchment area at the stack’s bottom to reduce runoff. The feedlots are surrounded by concrete retaining walls; the Riechers family has installed terraces and waterways to contain runoff.
The no-till system results in significant residue cover after corn is harvested for grain. That residue protects soil in the non-growing season, Radatz said. And as it decomposes it adds organic matter to the soil.
“(It will be good to) have it around for the next generation if they decide to farm,” Joe Riechers said.
Visit uwdiscoveryfarms.org and wisconsincattlemen.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.