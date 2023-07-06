Bioenergy crops such as Miscanthus and switchgrass provide several environmental benefits, but limited returns are barriers for investment. Carbon-mitigation payments could increase net returns and reduce income risk, according to findings from a recent study.
“We were interested in looking at the returns to farmers and the risks to farm income of adopting bioenergy crops compared to conventional corn and soybean crops,” said Madhu Khanna, director of the Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. “We also wanted to look at the effects of paying farmers for the carbon-mitigation services from these crops and how that would impact returns and risks.”
Bioenergy crops have deep roots that sequester more soil carbon than conventional crops. The harvested biomass can be used to produce cellulosic biofuel to replace fossil fuels, said Fahd Majeed, a postdoctoral research associate at the Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment.
Potential biomass profitability and return risk along with the crops’ subsequent carbon-mitigation potential varies spatially due to weather-related yield risk and relative returns from conventional crops. Policies aimed at incentivizing farmers to convert cropland to bioenergy crops will need to address return risk along with upfront costs and long establishment periods.
Some farmers may be risk-averse and prefer less but more stable profit while others may be risk-neutral and prefer greater profits regardless of risk. But that information may not be known to a policymaker, Majeed said.
“Our analysis allows us to compare and rank risky returns from bioenergy crops and conventional crops when farmer risk preferences are unknown,” he said.
The researchers used a biogeochemical model to simulate yields of Miscanthus and switchgrass and conventional crops in 30 years of randomized weather conditions. They performed the analysis for 2,122 counties in the rain-fed region of the United States, on or east of the 100th meridian. For conventional crops they included a corn on-corn or corn-soybean rotation and till versus no-till practices.
They combined the yield analysis with an economic model estimating crop prices and carbon-mitigation payments to gauge the appeal to different types of farmers across locations.
As both bioenergy and conventional crops vary in returns and risk across biomass and carbon prices, the researchers examined bioenergy-crop profitability at biomass prices of $40 per metric ton and $60 per metric ton and carbon payments of $0, $40 and $80 per metric ton of carbon dioxide.
They found that at lesser prices, bioenergy crops wouldn’t be profitable without carbon payments. With carbon-mitigation payments the crops would appeal to risk-averse farmers. At the greater biomass price of $60 per metric ton, carbon-mitigation payments increased returns and reduced risks such that growing bioenergy crops would be attractive regardless of risk preference.
The researchers found that Miscanthus would be preferred to switchgrass by farmers in the Midwest. Conversely switchgrass would be preferred to Miscanthus by farmers in the southern states. That’s due to spatial differences in expected yield, carbon-mitigation potential and costs for bioenergy crops, the researchers stated.
Carbon-mitigation payments overall can make bioenergy crops more appealing to farmers, but payments should be adapted to varying potential yield, carbon mitigation and risk of returns across regions, they stated.
“One policy implication from the study is that if you want to reduce risk, carbon credits are a good policy,” Khanna said. “But the incentives need to be tailored spatially. A uniform payment per acre of land across the whole region won’t be the most effective. Carbon credits that vary across the region based on carbon mitigated will create differentiated incentives across the region compared to a uniform policy. The former will also be cost-effective in achieving an aggregate target for carbon mitigation.”
Carbon-mitigation payments are primarily facilitated through voluntary markets where companies and other organizations can purchase credits to meet carbon-reduction goals. Such markets can be supplemented with government programs to incentivize bioenergy crop production, the researchers stated.
The study was published in the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association. Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com – search for “carbon mitigation payments” – for more information.
Marianne Stein is a communication specialist at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign.