Sustainable-agriculture projects funded
Purdue University agricultural economists are collaborating with Michigan State University to develop more resilient food systems for coping with multiple disasters, such as when flooding occurs during a pandemic.
Two projects to enhance sustainable-agricultural systems recently received funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The five-year projects each were awarded $1 million.
One grant is part of a $10 million project led by Michigan State University to develop more resilient food systems for coping with multiple disasters such as pandemics, tornadoes and flooding. The other grant is part of a $10 million project led by Clemson University to develop a controlled-environment agriculture platform for cultivating salt-tolerant food crops using saline irrigation water.
Leading the Extension portion of the Michigan State University project is Maria Marshall, a professor of agricultural economics at Purdue University. Heading the education-program development and evaluation portions of the Clemson project is Rama Radhakrishna, a professor and head of the Purdue University-Department of Agricultural Sciences Education and Communication.
The grant is about looking at sustained multiple shocks, Marshall said. She and Renee Wiatt, a family-business-management specialist in agricultural economics at Purdue, will develop and coordinate curriculum for farmers. They’ll deploy it as a pilot program in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
The long-term goal of the Clemson project is to develop a method for hydroponic cultivation of high-value crops using saline irrigation water in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Coastal areas have access to abundant water, but all of it is salty.
Radhakrishna will help design courses and develop curricula for high school and university students about the value of using the untapped resource of saline water for agriculture. In the project’s final stages he’ll assess the impact of the project on students, farmers and other key stakeholders in the targeted coastal regions.
Grassland policy reviewed
Perennial grasslands, including prairie and pasture, have declined. The decline reflects unequal policy support for grasslands and managed-grazing compared to row crops, say researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They’ve reviewed and analyzed policy tools and implementation capacity that both support and constrain grasslands and managed grazing in the upper Midwest.
The researchers, most of whom are part of the UW-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems network, found that risk-reduction subsidies for corn and soybeans outpace support for pasture. They’ve documented other policy disadvantages for grasslands and managed grazing in comparison with row-crop agriculture for milk and meat production.
Grassland and grazing policies have an important nexus with water quality, biodiversity, carbon and outdoor-recreation policy. Socially just transitions to well-managed, grazed grasslands require equity-oriented interventions that support community needs, the researchers stated. They provide state and federal policy recommendations, including changes in insurance, conservation programs, supply chains, land access and fair labor.
The study was published in Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems. Visit frontiersin.org – search for “grassland and managed grazing policy review” – for more information.
FDA releases GMO factsheets
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently released new “Feed Your Mind” educational materials for consumers. The materials provide science-based information on genetically modified organisms.
• A factsheet about how scientists use genome editing to develop food crops that address the needs of a growing global population and adapt to a changing environment
• Infographics about how growing genetically modified organisms can have environmental benefits and benefit the lives of farmers and consumers
• Videos featuring how genetically modified organisms are regulated in the United States and experts who grow them
Funding for the “Feed Your Mind” initiative was provided by the U.S. Congress in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017. More funds were provided through 2018 and 2019 Appropriations bills. Visit fda.gov – search for “agricultural biotechnology” for more information.
Plant-based vaccines show protection
An SARS-CoV-2 vaccine developed using a relative of tobacco proved to be successful after showing cross-neutralization against the Delta and Omicron variants of the virus. Findings from researchers at South Africa’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Next Generation Health and the University of Pretoria support development of multivalent vaccines for broad spectrum protection of SARS-CoV-2 through plant biopharming.
Plant biopharming is recognized for its scalability, speed, versatility and low-production costs, making it a promising molecular-pharming vaccine platform for human health. The method produces virus-like particles. They’re considered safe and efficacious because their non-replicating shells lack the viral genome but mimic the native virion with repetitive epitopes to induce both innate and adaptive immunity.
The idea of molecular pharming led the researchers to create vaccine candidates using Nicotiana benthamiana-produced SARS-CoV-2 VLPs. They exhibited the S-protein of the Beta variant of concern.
Rabbits received vaccine candidates at a dose of 5 micrograms to test immunogenicity. That resulted in neutralizing antibody responses after booster vaccination. The vaccine candidates also conferred cross-immunity against the Delta and Omicron variants. The study was published in Vaccine. Visit sciencedirect.com – search for “plant-produced SARS-CoV-2” – for more information.
Organic outreach, research funded
The Organic Center and the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research are providing $2.4 million in matching funds for outreach and research programs that support organic farming and its effect on productivity and climate-change mitigation. Half of the funds will be awarded in 2023 and half in 2024.
They’ll support for the next three years several projects through the Organic Training for Agricultural Professionals Prize and the Research Grants Program Award.
The Organic Training for Agricultural Professionals Prize will be awarded to as many as six applicants per year. Funding will be awarded to applicants showing the greatest success in training agronomic groups and professionals in organic practices. Pre-applications close June 1. Programs/applicant programs are required to provide matching funds for the prize.
The Organic Center-Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research joint Organic Research Program provides a maximum of two grants of as much as $200,000 per project for 2023 and for 2024. The projects can range between one and three years.
Projects in 2023 are expected to connect climate-change mitigation and soil-health practices to production. The 2024 research-grant program will focus on organic agronomic and socioeconomic research, addressing barriers preventing farmers from transitioning to organic or continuing to farm organically. Pre-applications close June 1. Matching funds aren’t required.
For both grants priority will be given to applicants who have a history of serving under-represented farmers and exploring systemic barriers. Priority also will be given to projects that demonstrate an ability to use systems-based, cutting-edge techniques to change the trajectory of organic for the future. Visit foundationfar.org and organic-center.org for more information.