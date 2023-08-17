Sustainable-agriculture grants awarded
North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education recently awarded grants for five Wisconsin-based research projects.
- James Stute of Stute Farms near East Troy was awarded $49,892 for the project "Finding the Sweet Spot: Rye Termination Timing to Balance Weed Suppression and Yield Reduction in Green Planted No-Till Soybean." He’s investigating termination timing of a cereal-rye cover crop to maximize weed suppression without sacrificing yield in green-planted no-till soybeans. Results from the on-farm trial are expected to inform management recommendations and contribute to herbicide resistance management.
- Nicole Tautges of the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute near East Troy was awarded $49,054 for the project "Nitrogen Credits and Fertilizer Dollars Saved: Identifying Benefits for Seeding Diverse Legume-Based Cover Mixes into or After Winter Small Grains." She’ll measure soil health, nitrogen credits and fertilizer costs saved by growing winter small grains with legume-based cover-crop mixes underseeded or planted after grain harvest. She’ll study corn-soy-wheat-rye rotations on three farms in the Upper Midwest.
- John Strauser of the University of Wisconsin-Madison was awarded $47,733 for the project "Agricultural Transformations in the Red Cedar Learning Hub." The Red Cedar Learning Hub is being developed to work collaboratively on attaining shared water-quality and soil-health goals.
- Anne Pfeiffer of the UW-Division of Extension was awarded $49,707 for the project "Weeding Workshops: Building weed Management Skills and Networks with Diverse Farmers." The project involves working with disadvantaged farmers to trial weed-control tools and share their experiences at four on-farm mechanical-weed-management workshops.
- Sarah Janes Ugoretz of the FairShare CSA Coalition in Madison was awarded $49,970 for the project "Keeping Vegetable Farmers Growing Through One-on-One Professional Peer Coaching." The project will explore peer-to-peer farm coaching as a tool to support established farmers and keep them farming.
The North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education’s Partnership Grant Program is intended to foster cooperation between agriculture professionals and small groups of farmers and ranchers to catalyze on-farm research, demonstration and education activities related to sustainable agriculture. Visit northcentralsare.org – search “partnership grant program” – for more information.
Partnership proposals sought
The North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education is accepting proposals for its 2024 Partnership Grant program. The program is intended to foster cooperation between agriculture professionals and small groups of farmers and ranchers for on-farm research, demonstration and education activities related to sustainable agriculture.
Individual grants are limited to $50,000 total funding request per application. A total of $1million is available to fund 20 projects.
A partnership grant and research and education pre-proposal application webinar will begin at 10 a.m. Central Time Sept. 6. The Zoom session is expected to be recorded and posted online.
The deadline for proposals is 4 p.m. Central Time Oct. 19. Visit northcentral.sare.org – search “partnership grant” –or email bethnelson@umn.edu or myersrob@missouri.edu for more information.
Climate-smart concepts sought
The National Association of Conservation Districts is calling for concept papers as it launches the first phase of a $90 million program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities.
The association’s program is expected to advance grassroots efforts to ensure producers and local communities are prepared to meet growing demand for climate-smart commodity markets. With about half of the program budget dedicated to producer incentives and payments, the organization aims to implement climate-smart practices on more than 430,000 acres and reduce or sequester more than 1.5 million metric tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent.
The National Association of Conservation Districts is seeking ideas that scale implementation of climate-smart practices, advance greenhouse-gas measurement, monitoring, reporting and verification, or support producer participation in resulting markets. It will then support project development through a matchmaking process. That will align concepts and link potential partners with local conservation districts and other organizations. The formal request for proposals is anticipated in fall 2023.
Visit nacdnet.org – search “climate smart commodities” – for more information.
Anomalies prolong insect activity
Extreme and anomalous weather events are becoming more common. But predicting and analyzing the effects of what is, by definition, an anomaly can be tricky. Scientists say museum specimens can help. Researchers at the University of Florida recently used natural-history specimens to show that unseasonably warm and cold days can prolong moth and butterfly activity by about a month.
Most studies view climate change and its consequences through a lens of average temperature increases. As temperature increases through time plants and animals in a particular region become active earlier in the spring, delay dormancy until later in the fall, and slowly shift their ranges to align with the climate in which they're best suited to survive.
There had been hints in scientific literature that weather anomalies can have cumulative effects on ecosystems, but there wasn't anything that directly addressed the question at a broad scale, said Robert Guralnick, curator of biodiversity informatics at the Florida Museum of Natural History.
The University of Florida researchers found that unusually warm and cold weather has significantly altered insect activity more than the average increase in global temperature for the past several decades. Location and timing of extreme-weather events influenced how insects responded.
In higher latitudes warm days in winter meant moths and butterflies became active earlier in the spring. Unusually cold days at all latitudes kept insects active longer. The combination of exceptionally high and low temperatures had the strongest effect.
Consideration of how organisms experience climate change allows for greater biological insights and can lead to new research directions. The study was published in Nature Communications Biology. Visit nature.com – search “weather anomalies” – for more information.
Biofortified-corn project funded
Sherry Tanumihardjo, a professor in the University of Wisconsin-Department of Nutritional Sciences in Madison, recently was awarded funding for a project focused on the biofortification of corn to improve human health.
Vitamin A and zinc are essential micronutrients that the World Health Organization considers to be short-fall nutrients. Tanumihardjo’s proposal seeks to develop and evaluate the efficacy of conventionally bred biofortified orange corn with high provitamin A carotenoids and zinc to improve human nutrition. The main objectives of the project are to
• select and evaluate corn germplasm for increased provitamin A and zinc in Mexico and the United States;
• determine the influence of ß-cryptoxanthin-biofortified corn on zinc bioavailability to hen eggs compared with ß-carotene-biofortified corn and test bioefficacy of the biofortified corn and nutritionally-enhanced eggs in Mongolian gerbils; and
• test the selected high carotenoid/zinc variety in a bioefficacy intervention study in Mexican schoolchildren.
People are also reading…
Tanumihardjo and her team will evaluate the influence of the nutritionally enhanced corn on the microbiome profile in the children consuming the biofortified corn versus a typical corn. The two model animals will demonstrate proof-of-concept for enhanced human nutrition prior to orchestrating the human intervention study in Mexico.
The U.S.-Mexico partnership is taking the approach to meet global demand for nutritious foods, which is part of the U.S. Government Global Food Security Strategy and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. Visit nutrisci.wisc.edu for more information.
Honey bee resiliency boosted
Honey bees are crucial for pollinating crops, but their colonies have been increasingly dying each winter. That’s partly due to susceptibility to parasites and pathogens. One way to improve their survival is to train beekeepers in controlled breeding for resilient traits, said Robyn Underwood, an apiculture educator at Pennsylvania State University-Extension.
Honey bee queens mate in flight often with dozens of males called drones. By using instrumental insemination, breeders can control both the amount of sperm each queen receives and the genetic origin of the queen and the drones. The closed-mating system produces well-mated queens capable of passing desired traits to their offspring.
The queens mate only during one or two days in the beginning of their lives. But they store millions of sperm that are used to fertilize eggs for the rest of their lives. That can last several years, Underwood said.
To perform insemination beekeepers need to collect semen from many drones in a capillary tube. After semen is collected it’s injected into the oviducts of an anesthetized queen. The process is challenging and requires specialized equipment such as a microscope, insemination instrument, capillary tubes and handmade glass needles.
It’s expected to take at least two years and hundreds of hours of practice before beekeepers become proficient enough to produce and sell inseminated queens, Underwood said. Pennsylvania State University recently hosted a workshop for beekeepers to learn instrumental insemination of honey bees.
Helping to instruct the workshop was Cory Stevens, a beekeeper from Missouri. He’s skilled in breeding mite-resistant bees. The parasitic varroa mite is a significant threat to honey bees. It attaches to honey bees and transmits viruses.
Due to the significant financial cost, time investment and the complexity of the process, the skill of honey bee instrumental insemination is rare, Underwood noted. She hopes Pennsylvania State University-Extension could become a national hub for that type of education, she said.
The instructors plan to hold the workshop twice more in 2024. Contact beekeeping@psu.edu for more information.
Sensor chip detects pathogens
A sensor chip that can detect several disease pathogens has been developed by scientists at Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Iowa State University. The technology shows promise for point-of-care diagnostic capabilities in plants, foods, animals and humans, including foodborne pathogens, avian influenza and COVID-19, according to Texas A&M.
The researchers used the new sensor to detect Phytophthora infestans, which causes late blight disease.
The new sensor improves upon a technique known as loop-mediated isothermal amplification, which is widely used to detect pathogens by amplifying their deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA. Detection of loop-mediated isothermal amplification products amplified from templates, such as pathogen DNA, often requires that the products be “labeled” by using fluorescence dyes. That’s a costly process with low sensitivity, according to Texas A&M. The new sensor diagnoses pathogens without such reagents and at high sensitivity. It also eliminates a lengthy DNA purification process that creates challenges for point-of-care use.
The new chip consists of a nanopore thin-film sensor inside a special reaction chamber. Primers are designed to be immobilized on the nanofilm, causing amplified loop-mediated isothermal amplification products to bind to the sensor. That produces signals that can be measured with a portable spectrometer.
The chip offers a portable platform to detect pathogens using label-free sensors with ultrasensitivity. The research team will work to further enhance sensitivity to an even lower level.
The team aims to offset current challenges to detecting and distinguishing pathogen species and strains with high-sequence similarities. They’ll also work to improve the specificity of detections and establish quantitative detection by integrating artificial intelligence and gene-editing technologies.
Their goal is to achieve a viable product for broad adoption in plant, animal and human health point-of-care applications. The article was published in ACS Sensors. Visit pubs.acs.org– search for “loop-mediated isothermal amplification products” – for more information.
Lab-meat drives soybean demand
The prospect of increased demand for cell-cultured meat is expected to positively impact the soybean industry, according to a new Purdue University study. Holly Wang, an agricultural economist at Purdue, predicts soybean consumption will increase due to the wider availability of meat substitutes or plant-based meats. She and her team found that U.S. plant-based meat sales increased 56 percent from 2018 to 2021.
Lab-cultured meat products are already sold and consumed in the world, with some produced and supplied by U.S. firms. Domestically lab meat just received major government approval, and so it can move very fast to the market. Mass production is expected right around the corner, she said.
During the production of cell-cultured meat, soybeans can be the primary source for protein hydrolysates, the necessary nutrient used to help cells grow into “meat,” according to the study. The authors acknowledge concerns about costly prices, restrictive taste and appeal, and the potential artificial nature of the laboratory-based product. But previous peer-reviewed studies have shown that one-in-three Americans aren’t averse to sampling lab-grown meat, they stated. Visit ag.purdue.edu – search “meat substitute consumption” – for more information.
Dutch program targets resiliency
The Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research recently invested US$16 million in PlantXR, a CropXR research program focused on “smart breeding” of extra-resilient crops. The investment bring’s CropXR's total budget to more US$98 million for the next 10 years.
CropXR integrates plant biology, computational modeling and artificial intelligence to develop crop varieties that are more resilient to climate change and less dependent on chemical crop protection, the Dutch research organization stated. CropXR brings together the Delft University of Technology, Utrecht University, Wageningen University and Research, the University of Amsterdam and several plant breeding, biotech and processing companies. They’re working on basic scientific research, data collection and data sharing and education. Visit tudelft.nl and tudelft.nl/ai for more information.
Canada invests in processing
The governments of Canada and Manitoba are investing about $2.4 million to support a $52.8-million capital project at Winkler Meats in Winkler, Manitoba, Canada. Government funding will be allocated to new harvesting and processing equipment and a high-capacity packaging line. The expansion is a joint venture between Winkler Meats and Johnsonville Sausage, which sources some of its live sow supply from Western Canada.
The project aligns with the Manitoba Protein Advantage Strategy, which aims to attract $1.5 billion in investments and create 1,550 new jobs in the animal- and plant-protein sector by 2025. Visit agriculture.canada.ca/en for more information.