Digital market forecasted
The global digital-agriculture market is estimated to be valued at $18 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach about $30 billion by 2027, according to the market analyst marketsandmarkets. The negative impact of ecosystem change on agriculture is the major factor driving the growth of the digital-agriculture market. It’s also a major driver for the market as farmers look for newer technology to help protect crops and livestock from diseases.
Government bodies are encouraging the adoption of different technology. Market growth also is being driven by increased research activities by key players to provide affordable and sustainable solutions to stakeholders in the value chain. Some of the prominent key players are:
• CISCO Systems Inc.
• IBM Corporation
• Accenture
• Deere & Company
• Trimble Inc.
System reduces poplar lignin
Researchers recently used a clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR – gene-editing system to breed poplar trees with reduced levels of lignin. The findings hold promise to make fiber production for products such as paper and diapers greener cheaper and more efficient, according to North Carolina State University.
The researchers used predictive modeling to set goals of reducing lignin levels, increasing the carbohydrate-to-lignin ratio, and increasing the ratio of two lignin-building blocks – syringyl to guaiacyl – in poplar trees.
The machine-learning model predicted and then sorted through about 70,000 different gene-editing strategies targeting 21 genes associated with lignin production – some hanging multiple genes at a time – to arrive at 347 strategies, more than 99 percent of those strategies targeted at least three genes.
Researchers then selected seven strategies that modeling suggested would lead to trees that would attain 35 percent less lignin than unmodified trees; carbohydrate-to-lignin ratios that were more than 200 percent greater than unmodified trees; syringyl-to-guaiacyl ratios that also were more than 200 percent greater than unmodified trees; and tree-growth rates that were similar to unmodified trees.
The gene-editing technology was used to produce 174 lines of poplar trees. After six months in a greenhouse the trees showed reduced lignin content of as much as 50 percent in some varieties. They also showed a 228 percent increase in the carbohydrate–to-lignin ratio in others.
The study included pulp-production-mill models that suggest reduced lignin content in trees could increase pulp yield and reduce so-called black liquor, the major byproduct of pulping. That could help mills produce as much as 40 percent more sustainable fibers.
The efficiencies found in fiber production could reduce greenhouse gases associated with pulp production by as much as 20 percent if reduced lignin and increased carbohydrate-to-lignin and syringyl-to-guaiacyl ratios are achieved in trees at industrial scale.
Next steps include continued greenhouse tests to see how the gene-edited trees perform compared to unmodified trees. The researchers plan to use field trials to gauge whether the gene-edited trees can handle the stresses of outdoor life. The article was published in Science. Visit science.org – search “CRISPR editing of wood” – for more information.
Storage-root growth studied
A multi-university team is studying the anatomical, physiological and genetic factors underlying phosphorus-stress-induced reprogramming of storage-root architecture.
The storage root is a specialized underground organ that undergoes modifications during its development to store nutrients. The study is important because many storage roots are used as food, and several that accumulate high levels of carbohydrates are staple crops important for food security, according to the researchers.
Luis Duque, an assistant research professor in storage-root physiology at Pennsylvania State University, will lead an effort to understand the mechanisms and genetic structure responsible for the reduced secondary root growth of developing roots in sweet potato. The project was awarded a $650,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Although the project focuses on sweet potatoes, the findings could be applied to cassava, potatoes, sugar beets and carrots. Visit plantscience.psu.edu – search “Luis Duque” – for more information.
Sensor chip detects pathogens
A sensor chip that can detect several disease pathogens has been developed by scientists at Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Iowa State University. The technology shows promise for point-of-care diagnostic capabilities in plants, foods, animals and humans, including foodborne pathogens, avian influenza and COVID-19, according to Texas A&M.
The researchers used the new sensor to detect Phytophthora infestans, which causes late blight disease.
The new sensor improves upon a technique known as loop-mediated isothermal amplification, which is widely used to detect pathogens by amplifying their deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA. Detection of loop-mediated isothermal amplification products amplified from templates, such as pathogen DNA, often requires that the products be “labeled” by using fluorescence dyes. That’s a costly process with low sensitivity, according to Texas A&M. The new sensor diagnoses pathogens without such reagents and at high sensitivity. It also eliminates a lengthy DNA purification process that creates challenges for point-of-care use.
The new chip consists of a nanopore thin-film sensor inside a special reaction chamber. Primers are designed to be immobilized on the nanofilm, causing amplified loop-mediated isothermal amplification products to bind to the sensor. That produces signals that can be measured with a portable spectrometer.
The chip offers a portable platform to detect pathogens using label-free sensors with ultrasensitivity. The research team will work to further enhance sensitivity to an even lower level.
The team aims to offset current challenges to detecting and distinguishing pathogen species and strains with high-sequence similarities. They’ll also work to improve the specificity of detections and establish quantitative detection by integrating artificial intelligence and gene-editing technologies.
Their goal is to achieve a viable product for broad adoption in plant, animal and human health point-of-care applications. The article was published in ACS Sensors. Visit pubs.acs.org– search for “loop-mediated isothermal amplification products” – for more information.