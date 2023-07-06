Plant-based alternatives found lacking
In sharp contrast with the fast-growth expectations set when plant-based meat alternatives first hit the market in the late 2010s, volumes have declined from pandemic peaks, according to a new report by RaboResearch. The category is crowded and a consolidation process is underway. Many industry players are reducing portfolios or shuttering their businesses, the research analyst reported.
The market for plant-based alternatives remain strong, but American consumers aren’t yet convinced that the current plant-based products can deliver on the nutritional aspect. Sensory flaws also have been said to be a deterrent for consumer adoption of meat alternatives.
The authors of the RaboResearch study concluded that to reach the mainstream consumer, the plant-based movement could benefit from a reduced association with meat-mimicking and an increased focus on nutrition and clean ingredients. Sustainability appeals won’t do the job alone. That would mean adding more natural options to the current meat-mimicking portfolio and expanding the discussion toward balanced diets, nutrient diversification, reduced processing, affordability, and new ways of bringing good and delicious plants to the plate, the researchers said. Visit https://research.rabobank.com/far/en/sectors/consumer-foods/alternatives-to-plant-based-meat-alternatives.html – search for “plant=based meat alternatives” – for more information.
Honey bees loyaler than cousins
Honey bees are more faithful to their flower patches than bumble bees when it comes to returning to collect more pollen and nectar, according to a study by scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service. Seventy-six percent of honey bees in the study revisited the same plot of alfalfa flowers compared to just 47 percent of eastern bumble bees.
But bumble bees were more faithful to larger flower patches. Large patches in the study were about 15 yards by 15 yards, each containing 225 plants. That was more than twice as many as the small patches, which were about 10 by 10 yards with 100 alfalfa plants each.
To remain faithful to a specific location an insect or animal requires reliable spatial memories enabling them to navigate complex landscapes and repeatedly return to the same site. Both bee species have demonstrated the ability to return to previously visited foraging locations, so there must be other species-specific factors to explain the differences in patch fidelity, said Johanne Brunet, an ecologist with the ARS Vegetable Crops Research Unit in Madison, Wisconsin.
Differences in patch fidelity could be the result of bumble bees' willingness to invest in foraging. They often visit more than one type of flower per foraging bout. That’s compared to honey bees' more developed communication system – the honey bees' “waggle dance.” Honey bee foragers perform the dance when they return to the hive to share the location of food sources with other foragers.
The better one’s understanding of the characteristics that drive patch fidelity in important pollinators, the better beekeepers, producers and conservation biologists will be able to support pollinator health and the need to have crops pollinated to produce a harvest, Brunet said.
But the implications go further. For example the pattern of pollination can have potential impacts on gene flow, the way in which gene pools of two separate populations of the same species mix.
Bumble bees' lesser patch fidelity can translate into greater gene flow among patches they visit, creating a greater probability for bumble bees to move genes longer distances. Greater gene flow in plant populations in the natural environment also will tend to homogenize their genetic diversity, she said. The study was published in Ecosphere. Visit esajournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com – search for “patch fidelity” – for more information.
Plant-oil boost discovered
Two enzymes that plants need to make oils live in different organelles recently were discovered by researchers at Japan’s RIKEN research institute. The finding is expected to help researchers tweak plant metabolism to boost their oil production, which can be used as biofuels.
Since oils are derived from sugars produced through photosynthesis in plants, research on lipids is expected to contribute to biomanufacturing.
Oils are formed in the endoplasmic reticulum, a large structure in plant cells that performs multiple functions. A key step in lipid synthesis is catalyzed by an enzyme known as phosphatidic acid phosphatase. It has about a dozen forms that have slightly different amino-acid sequences, but it wasn’t known which of the forms are essential for lipid synthesis.
Yuki Nakamura and Van Nguyen of the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science have shown that two forms of phosphatidic acid phosphatase, LPPα2 and LPPα1, are required to make lipids in thale cress. When they knocked out the genes that code for LPPα2 and LPPα1, resulting plants didn’t survive.
The researchers found that the forms don’t reside in the same organelles. LPPα2 is in the endoplasmic reticulum while LPPα1 is found nearby in chloroplasts – the site where photosynthesis occurs. Nakamura said the researchers don’t yet know why the other enzyme is in the chloroplast.
The finding indicates that the two organelles must communicate to each other to produce lipids – something that Nakamura said he wants to explore. Visit riken.jp – search for “Plant Lipid Research Team” – for more information.
