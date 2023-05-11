Analysis shows E15 savings
A new analysis by the Renewable Fuels Association indicates that since the beginning of 2022 American drivers saved an average of more than 25 cents per gallon when using an E15 fuel blend. The fuel contains 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline.
The organization analyzed more than 3,000 pump prices for E15 and E10 submitted by drivers to E15prices.com from more than 550 retail gas stations in 30 states. The prices were reported between January 2022 and early April 2023.
The average of the 1,520 prices reported for E10 was $3.686 per gallon. The average of the 1,520 corresponding prices for E15 was $3.413 per gallon. The average discount for E15 was $0.27 per gallon, or 7.4 percent. Visit ethanolrfa.org for more information.
Gift boosts plant resiliency
The Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plants Initiative is an effort to mitigate climate change by optimizing plants and supporting wetlands to capture excess carbon. The institute recently was awarded $50 million from the Hess Corporation. The funding will be used to support faculty recruitment, and laboratory and research operations for the initiative.
The initiative is comprised of two projects. For the carbon-dioxide removal on a planetary-scale project, scientists are developing Salk Ideal Plants to capture potentially billions of tons of atmospheric carbon and store it in broader, deeper roots rich in molecules. For the coastal plant-restoration project, scientists are identifying and restoring wetland plants that retain carbon, purify water, preserve land and thrive in challenging environments. Visit salk.edu and hess.com for more information.
Climate projects underway
The implementation phase is underway for projects funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $3.1 billion Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Project partners are beginning work on formal implementation of climate-smart production practices, marketing, and quantification, monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse-gas benefits as agreements are finalized on a rolling basis.
The USDA also is launching the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Learning Network, a collaboration of the project partners. It’s expected to generate lessons-learned as projects are implemented.
Partners will be offering signup for producer participation in their projects. Producers are invited to visit the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Active Projects Dashboard to find projects in their areas. The dashboard will be updated periodically with newly active projects and links to their project websites. Visit usda.gov – search “climate-smart commodities” – for more information.
Model measures stream health
A model for predicting oxygen levels has been developed to give citizen scientists a tool for taking action on stream pollution. The model relies on water temperature and pH to give an accurate measure of freshwater-stream health.
Individuals can plug into the model a stream’s temperature and pH. If they don't have the pH information, a model with temperature only is available. Users can see how water quality will change with changing temperature and land use.
Information that the model provides can help determine how the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classifies a stream and whether the EPA will permit a project that affects a particular stream.
The tool is scalable and works for any freshwater stream in the United States except for some streams in the mountainous West. It can be used to understand conditions in the past as well as current conditions of a stream's health. It also may be used to predict the future using water-temperature estimates to evaluate how different climate-change scenarios would affect aquatic ecosystems. Visit agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com – search for "dissolved oxygen in freshwater streams" – for more information.
Ukraine’s seed collection moved
A collection of plant-genetic samples from Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine recently was moved to a location in western Ukraine. The seed collection’s volume and diversity, some of which is unavailable at any other seed bank, makes it unique and essential to Ukrainian agriculture and to global food security, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
Ukraine in 2021 estimated that it held more than 150,000 plant-genetic materials belonging to 544 crop varietals and 1,802 species of plants. The collection contains 39,000 unique genetic samples originating in Ukraine. Crop scientists consider critical the preservation of collections of wheat, triticale, barley, pea, chickpea, temperate forages and sunflowers.
The Kharkiv National Gene Bank was in imminent danger of loss when shelling in May 2022 damaged infrastructure, agricultural machinery, and some of the working seed collections at field-research stations.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the European Union joined efforts to move the collection. Ukraine’s Academy of Agrarian Sciences, the International Plant Treaty and the Global Crop Diversity Trust cataloged the seeds and completed the logistics for transportation.
Every seed sample conserved in a genebank represents an additional option available to breeders, researchers and farmers in the fight against climate change and food insecurity. Visit fao.org for more information.
Automation spending tracked
Growers are spending an average $500,000 per year on automation in response to persistent labor shortages, according to a recent report commissioned by the Western Growers Association.
The organization’s Specialty Crop Automation Report tracks and measures industry progress in harvest automation in the fresh-produce industry. It’s part of the Western Growers’ Global Harvest Automation Initiative, which aims to accelerate automation by 50 percent in 10 years.
About 70 percent of participating growers indicated they had invested in automation in 2022, with an average annual spend of $450,000 to $500,000 per grower. Average investments in automation in 2021 were about $350,000 to $400,000 per grower per year.
Most investments were made in the weeding and harvest-assist segments. Growers reported return on investment for weeding solutions of less than one year to two years, depending on type of crop and technology used.
Growers want more trained agricultural-technology personnel, with 50 percent indicating they had internal employees who dedicated most of their time integrating automation investments. Visit agharvestreport.com for more information.