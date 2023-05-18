Potato disease investigated
Potato early die complex can reduce yields by as much as 50 percent. So researchers at Michigan State University are working to develop and evaluate sustainable methods for managing the disease.
The most common current treatment is fumigation. But it has negative effects on the soil microbiome and can reduce the efficacy of biological controls. Biological controls may hold the key to better management.
Previous research has shown that poultry manure and a compost blend are effective at reducing Pratylenchus penetrans populations and improving potato yield. The products’ pesticidal effect isn’t fully understood, but literature suggests it’s attributed to a combination of mechanisms such as the activity of microbial communities within the amendments.
The researchers will focus on a compost blend that has antimicrobial characteristics to fight potato early die complex. They’ll quantify and identify microorganisms derived from manure-based amendments that play an important role in P. penetrans suppression.
They’ll also work to determine the impact and response of the biological activity of manure-based amendments on commercial potato fields and the suppression of the potato early die disease complex. Visit canr.msu.edu – search for “Marisol Quintanilla” – for more information.
Countries prepared for green-tech shift
The United States, Sweden, Singapore, Switzerland and the Netherlands are the five most prepared countries to use, adopt or adapt to technologies that will be essential to the green technology transition, according to data released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.
According to Statista, a market insights company, 166 countries were ranked on their level of preparedness to start using frontier technologies with five indicators
• information and communications technology
• skills
• industry
• research and development
• finance
There’s a divide between high-income countries and lower-income countries. Despite China’s ability to produce and innovate frontier technologies, the country ranked 35th, due to its urban-rural disparities in internet coverage and broadband speed. Visit unctad.org – search for "technology and innovation report 2023" and statista.com for more information.
Vital nutrient sources named
Meat, eggs and milk are vital sources of the necessary nutrients that can’t be provided by plant-based foods, according to a report released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Contribution of Terrestrial Animal Source Food to Healthy Diets for Improved Nutrition and Health Outcomes provides an analysis of the benefits and risks of consuming animal-source foods based on evidence from more than 500 scientific papers. Visit fao.org – search for “contribution of animal source food” – for more information.
CO2-grasping seeds studied
The Ag-Seed Division of Evogene Ltd. recently was awarded a grant to support development of oilseed crops with increased carbon-dioxide assimilation and enhanced drought tolerance. The project, Crop4Clima, was awarded a grant by European Union Horizon. The grant is part of the Horizon Europe-European Innovation Council Transition program, whose goal is to establish businesses addressing climate challenges and environmentally sustainable crops.
The program’s goal is to develop oilseed crops with the ability to assimilate 60 percent more carbon dioxide from the air while requiring 20 percent less water intake when compared to crops grown using standard agricultural practices. The company’s researchers expect that biomass yield will improve while the plants maintain good oil content, as demanded by canola-derived products and the biofuel industry. Visit evogene.com for more information.