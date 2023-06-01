Related to this story

Most Popular

El Niño is likely coming

El Niño is likely coming

The odds that El Niño – the warm phase of the planet’s most powerful natural climate pattern, the El Niño-Southern Oscillation – will emerge i…

From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

It seems like everything is going on at once in this part of west-central Wisconsin. Farmers are finishing their bean and corn planting, the e…

Think carefully before planting

Think carefully before planting

Planting is just around the corner. Every decision made, including seed purchase and the ground conditions it’s put in, can affect the yield-m…

Remember our heroic dead

Remember our heroic dead

The muffled drum’s sad roll has beat, The soldier’s last tattoo; No more on Life’s parade shall meet, That brave and fallen few. On Fame’s ete…

Beware three corn diseases

Beware three corn diseases

As the 2023 season starts we are taking a closer look at three important fungal diseases that are found across broad geographic areas and have…