Tree-crop program launched
A program to develop varieties of key nut, fruit and timber crops for farmers and their markets recently was launched. A $12.7 million grant supports the first three years of an expansion in the Savanna Institute’s efforts to provide farmers resilient, productive tree crops needed to increase the number of farms practicing agroforestry.
The Grantham Environmental Trust and the Matthew Zell Family Foundation are providing the funding. It enables the Savanna Institute to establish breeding populations for tree crops and apply breeding techniques to develop improved varieties. Seven perennial crops were selected based on their ecological resilience, economic viability and scalability. They’re chestnuts, hazelnuts, elderberry, black currants, black locust, persimmon and mulberry.
Demand for chestnuts and hazelnuts currently outstrips domestic supply. Elderberry and black currants mature relatively quickly compared to other perennial crops, allowing for faster returns on investment. Black locust, persimmon and mulberry grow calorie-dense livestock feed, making them ideal for silvopasture systems, the Savanna Institute stated.
The Savanna Institute and its supporters expect improved tree-crop genetics will increase adoption of agroforestry practices. Visit savannainstitute.org/tree-crop-improvement for more information.
UW hazelnut project funded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently awarded a grant to Julie Dawson, an associate professor in the University of Wisconsin-Department of Horticulture in Madison. She was awarded about $650,000 for her project on breeding hazelnuts for improved kernel quality. Dawson’s project was among 32 projects sharing $16.2 million in funding.
Hazelnuts represent a market opportunity for the growers in the upper Midwest. The American hazelnut features strong tolerance to Eastern Filbert Blight, a devastating disease for European hazelnuts, C. avellana, the majority of American and global production. The American hazelnut also is cold hardy and a potential source of traits for breeders of European hazelnut.
But to capture high-value processing markets, cultivars with improved protein and oil composition and increased shelf life are needed. Dawson and her team aim to develop high throughput phenotyping methods and genomic-prediction models for those traits. Contact dawson@hort.wisc.edu for more information.
Gene stacking speeds biofuel
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a way to insert multiple genes into plants in a single step. The technique is expected to speed development of crops for jet biofuel production.
The ability to test multiple genes simultaneously will speed the process and increase the probability of displacing 100 percent of petroleum-based aviation fuel by 2050, said Jerry Tuskan, CEO at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory-led Center for Bioenergy Innovation.
The plant-transformation technique, known as gene-stacking, replaces the method of inserting one gene at a time into a targeted plant’s deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – and then sequencing the plant to ensure genes are in the right spot and have the proper orientation to trigger desired traits.
The scientists created a delivery method by using protein segments called inteins. They can split from larger proteins and then splice together to create new proteins. Researchers used the inteins to create a split selectable-marker system that simultaneously inserted four genes into plants. That included genes that identify transformed cells, support their stability, and make edits detectable by biosensors. The resulting hybrids were examined using light-based biosensors which indicated the new genes were integrated into the plant.
Xiaohan Yang, the project’s leader said the researchers want to stack traits in poplar that make the tree economically viable to grow and process for jet fuel. Visit nature.com – search for “split selectable marker systems using inteins” – for more information.
Hybrid potatoes examined
Hybrid potatoes could make a huge difference in global food security. The topic is a focus of a new book titled Impact of hybrid potato: the future of hybrid potato from a systems perspective. The authors write about technical innovations related to hybrid potato and how small-scale farmers could be provided access to suitable starting material.
Hybrid seed varieties can be propagated using botanical seed instead of seed potatoes. The seed can be produced in a single season instead of requiring five to eight seasons. Just .882 ounce of seed is required for about two acres of potatoes versus 4,400 pounds of seed potatoes. Hybrid seed can be stored for a long period, the authors write.
Hybrid seed could benefit farmers with limited resources because it would be easier to distribute seed than seed potatoes. With faster breeding and propagation systems, it would be possible to produce clean seed and respond to climate change and rapidly changing market demands, they stated.
But production systems for both seeds and seed potatoes will need to be radically changed, said Pim Lindhout, former director of research and development at Solynta and co-editor of the book. Such a transition will require cooperation between industry, governments and non-governmental organizations, he said. The book is published by Wageningen Academic Publishers and KIT Royal Tropical Institute. Visit wageningenacademic.com – search for “impact of hybrid potato” – for more information.