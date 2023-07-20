Plant-oil boost discovered
Two enzymes that plants need to make oils live in different organelles recently were discovered by researchers at Japan’s RIKEN research institute. The finding is expected to help researchers tweak plant metabolism to boost their oil production, which can be used as biofuels.
Since oils are derived from sugars produced through photosynthesis in plants, research on lipids is expected to contribute to biomanufacturing.
Oils are formed in the endoplasmic reticulum, a large structure in plant cells that performs multiple functions. A key step in lipid synthesis is catalyzed by an enzyme known as phosphatidic acid phosphatase. It has about a dozen forms that have slightly different amino-acid sequences, but it wasn’t known which of the forms are essential for lipid synthesis.
Yuki Nakamura and Van Nguyen of the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science have shown that two forms of phosphatidic acid phosphatase, LPPα2 and LPPα1, are required to make lipids in thale cress. When they knocked out the genes that code for LPPα2 and LPPα1, resulting plants didn’t survive.
The researchers found that the forms don’t reside in the same organelles. LPPα2 is in the endoplasmic reticulum while LPPα1 is found nearby in chloroplasts – the site where photosynthesis occurs. Nakamura said the researchers don’t yet know why the other enzyme is in the chloroplast.
The finding indicates that the two organelles must communicate to each other to produce lipids – something that Nakamura said he wants to explore. Visit riken.jp – search for “Plant Lipid Research Team” – for more information.
