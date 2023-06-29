Modified corn reviewed
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently reviewed a corn plant modified using genetic engineering. Bayer CropScience LP modified the corn plant to reduce gibberellic acid – a plant-growth hormone – to produce shorter plants and reduce the likelihood of lodging.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service found the plant unlikely to pose an increased plant pest risk compared to other cultivated corn plants. As a result it’s not subject to regulation in 7 CFR part 340, and may be safely grown and bred in the United States. Visit aphis.usda.gov –search for “regulatory status review table” – for more information.
Mulch-film grant awarded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently awarded a grant to Xuejun Pan, a professor in the University of Wisconsin-Department of Biological Systems Engineering in Madison. He was awarded $1 million to develop biodegradable mulch films made from biomass. His project was among 7 projects sharing $6.7 million in funding.
Conventional- and organic-crop growers depend on plastic mulches for weed suppression, soil-temperature modification, soil-moisture retention and more. But traditional plastic mulches aren’t biodegradable in soil.
The goal for the project is to develop fully soil-biodegradable mulch films from renewable biomass such as poplar wood, forest residues and sawdust through a process of dissolution and regeneration. Contact xpan@wisc.edu for more information.
Blackberry sequence assembled
An international team of scientists recently assembled the first complete sequence of the blackberry genome. That’s expected to create a genetic tool that will help breeders develop varieties with improved flavor, hardiness and other desired characteristics.
Margaret Worthington, an associate professor and fruit breeder for the University of Arkansas-Agricultural Experiment Station, said the project yielded the first chromosome-length assembly and annotation of the blackberry genome.
The genome research study was published in G3. Visit academic.oup.com/g3journal – search for “chromosome-length genome assembly of blackberry” – for more information.
Discoveries may fight pinkeye
Several recent discoveries may help in the fight against pinkeye in cattle. Pinkeye is caused by a pathogen that sticks to the eye’s surface. The Moraxella bovis pathogen secretes a toxin that damages and kills ocular tissues and results in ulcers. Left untreated pinkeye can cause blindness and other long-term problems.
While examining the pathogen a team led by Mike Clawson, a molecular biologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Genomics research unit, discovered there are two variants of the bacteria that cause pinkeye. The discovery could help scientists develop preventive measures and treatments to protect cattle.
The researchers found the second variant as part of their collaboration in a project studying respiratory diseases of cattle and other ruminants. Flies are the primary vector of pinkeye, but the disease can be spread by contact with tears and mucus of infected animals. The researchers seek to identify genomic factors that make M. bovis an opportunistic pathogen.
The study shows there are multiple genetic differences between the variants, and that they may not contribute equally to causing pinkeye. If true researchers could target the one disease-dominant variant with a vaccine and not the other, or both, if necessary. Precision targeting should lead to better outcomes for animal health, Clawson said. Contact mike.clawson@usda.gov for more information.
Precision breeding boosts resiliency
Guilherme Rosa, a professor in the University of Wisconsin-Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences in Madison, is working to integrate genomics and machine learning for precision breeding of more resilient beef cattle.
Animal-breeding statistics, computer science and genomics have transformed the livestock industry’s productivity. Another round of breakthroughs is expected to come from harnessing the power of big data and machine-learning analytics to address the interaction between animal genetics and the environment.
Developing methods that enable precision-selection decisions for animals in diverse production environments is expected to result in productivity gains and a reduction in welfare issues. It’s also expected to mitigate the environmental impact from suboptimal allocation of resources to ill-adapted animals.
Rosa and his team will generate a repository of data to develop and apply novel methods for breeding more resilient beef cattle for varying environments. Using global-information system technology and integrating various sources of environmental information from publicly available databases and satellite imaging, detailed descriptions of soil, climate, forage and weather conditions will be created for thousands of U.S farms representing millions of cattle with phenotypic and genotypic data.
Farms will be described in terms of their facilities and management practices through surveys. Machine learning and artificial-intelligence techniques will then be used to predict future animal performance for precision-livestock management. The models proposed will be biologically validated by measuring direct indicators of animal resilience.
Following that integrated research-extension project, the researchers will work with producers and industry groups to implement environment-aware approaches into routine genetic evaluations. Rosa was awarded $1 million for the project by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Older bulls shine benefits
Animal breeders have addressed the significance of genetics in enhancing animal productivity. Preserving diverse sources of animal germplasm is crucial to maintaining genetic diversity, which provides economic sustainability and food security.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service's National Animal Germplasm Program has collected and preserved more than 1 million samples from more than 64,000 animals across the United States. The samples, dating from the late 1940s to the present, aim to maintain genetic diversity.
The program in the past 24 years has released about 11,000 samples from the germplasm collection to breeders, university researchers and others in the animal industry and scientific community for molecular studies and introduction of lost genetic variability in living populations, said Harvey Blackburn, an animal geneticist and coordinator of the National Animal Germplasm Program. Release of those genetic resources enable exploration into livestock-industry problems.
A beef cattle producer in South Dakota recently incorporated samples from the program’s repository into his breeding program. He received semen samples from five Angus bulls born before 1997. The semen was used to mate with 150 Angus cows.
The resulting offspring are helping to modify the breeder's cow herd to meet production and marketing objectives. Bull progeny from pre-1997 genetic resources have shown high-performance levels for a combination of traits. They’ve been in demand in the marketplace in the past few years.
Researchers from the National Animal Germplasm Program and the Livestock and Range Research Laboratory are now studying the underlying genomic differences in progeny from bulls older than 26 years and the current population of Angus to better understand the basis for better performance levels.
That’s not the first time National Animal Germplasm Program geneticists and the industry have seen the positive effect of sampling older generations of sires in the collection. In 2020 Blackburn collaborated in a study completed by researchers from the Pennsylvania State University-Department of Animal Sciences. They found that the entire U.S. Holstein population originated from two paternal lineage lines – just two different Y chromosome origins – traced to prominent 1970-era bulls. Through genomic and pedigree-lineage tracing of samples in the germplasm collection, they found two additional, unique Y chromosomes that were lost in current Holstein lines due to selection.
Calves were developed using germplasm samples from the two bulls. Like the Angus example, the daughter progeny produced milk yields greater than the expected level and equal to their counterparts from the current Holstein genetic base born in the same year.
Although large breeds of dairy and beef cattle are believed to have no diversity issues, the examples have uncovered the opposite, especially with the lack of variation of the Y chromosome in Holstein bulls, Blackburn said. Both examples illustrate the value of the germplasm collection to broaden, and even rescue, genetic diversity and improve animal performance. They suggest there’s still significant research to be done in understanding the genetic basis for livestock performance. Visit agrin.ars.usda.gov for more information.