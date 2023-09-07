Anomalies prolong insect activity
Extreme and anomalous weather events are becoming more common. But predicting and analyzing the effects of what is, by definition, an anomaly can be tricky. Scientists say museum specimens can help. Researchers at the University of Florida recently used natural-history specimens to show that unseasonably warm and cold days can prolong moth and butterfly activity by about a month.
Most studies view climate change and its consequences through a lens of average temperature increases. As temperature increases through time plants and animals in a particular region become active earlier in the spring, delay dormancy until later in the fall, and slowly shift their ranges to align with the climate in which they're best suited to survive.
There had been hints in scientific literature that weather anomalies can have cumulative effects on ecosystems, but there wasn't anything that directly addressed the question at a broad scale, said Robert Guralnick, curator of biodiversity informatics at the Florida Museum of Natural History.
The University of Florida researchers found that unusually warm and cold weather has significantly altered insect activity more than the average increase in global temperature for the past several decades. Location and timing of extreme-weather events influenced how insects responded.
In higher latitudes warm days in winter meant moths and butterflies became active earlier in the spring. Unusually cold days at all latitudes kept insects active longer. The combination of exceptionally high and low temperatures had the strongest effect.
Consideration of how organisms experience climate change allows for greater biological insights and can lead to new research directions. The study was published in Nature Communications Biology. Visit nature.com – search “weather anomalies” – for more information.
Drought-tolerant wheat improving
A new variety of wheat showing modest improvements in the plant’s ability to withstand drought has been developed by Roger Thilmony, a molecular biologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service.
Thilmony’s team used gene-editing technology to locate, isolate and inactivate wheat’s six Sal1 genes. Sal1 encodes a protein that acts as a plant-stress sensor. When the gene is inactivated in some plants they appear to have increased tolerance to drought, he said.
The process was relatively efficient at producing the desired results. The modified wheat plants stayed green longer than unmodified wheat plants, but didn’t produce more seed than the unmodified plants in drought conditions. That could be interpreted as a form of drought tolerance, he said.
The project didn’t produce a significant improvement. But it was considered a step in the right direction toward mitigating the effects of climate change.
Thilmony said that although the researchers didn’t produce wheat plants that were more productive in drought stress, the study does show how gene editing is useful in testing ideas and determining if specific genes play a role in crop tolerance to environmental stresses. Visit ars.usda.gov – search for "Roger Thilmony" – for more information.