Pollination tool being created
A pollination-management tool that provides crop-specific pollination recommendations is being developed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The tool is being built upon the university’s existing WiBee – The Wisconsin Wild Bee App, which provides rapid, standardized observations of pollinator visits to flowers.
Claudio Gratton, a professor in the UW-Department of Entomology, received $750,000 for his project WiBee 2.0. The grant was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative.
Many farmers use managed honey bees to pollinate their crops but wild bees also are considered excellent crop pollinators. With recent shortages of honey bees and declines in wild bees, there’s some question whether farmers can rely on wild bees alone to pollinate their crops. So Gratton and his team will work with growers and agricultural professionals to develop the pollination-management app. They’ll focus on pollinator-dependent specialty crops – apples, cranberries and squash.
Since those crops bloom at different times of the growing season when bee activity may vary, the researchers will develop crop-specific observation protocols to estimate the rate that bees visit each crop.
Then they’ll take measurements in each crop to see how bee-visitation rates relate to pollination outcomes such as the number of grains of pollen deposited on each flower by different groups of pollinators. Pollen deposition is a good predictor of fruit set and yield and is a direct result of pollinator visits, according to Gratton.
The researchers will use that information to help establish a Pollination Service Index, which provides an estimated level of pollination being delivered by different pollinators. The information will be used to develop the app. Visit entomology.wisc.edu – search for “Claudio Gratton” – for more information.
Solar-farmland pilot launched
The Solar Farmland Access for Emerging Farmers pilot program recently was launched to address how solar-energy development can be increased while also preserving agricultural land. Agrivoltaics projects aim to show safe and scalable operational practices for electric cooperatives and solar-site owners. They also aim to provide farmland access for emerging farmers inside the fences of solar facilities.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture in 2022 established the nation’s first Emerging Farmers Office to help remove barriers to farming for those new to the profession, such as new Americans or first-generation farmers who lack access to land or capital.
Big River Farms, a program of The Food Group, is an incubator farm and host of the annual Emerging Farmers Conference. The mission of Great Plains Institute is to accelerate the transition to net-zero carbon emissions. Connexus Energy is partnering with Big River Farms and researchers to document safe and scalable practices.
Connexus requires its solar arrays to meet Minnesota’s standard for pollinator-friendly ground cover. The cooperative in 2018 established a commercial apiary in the solar array at its headquarters.
Also part of the partnership is US Solar, which incorporates agrivoltaics and reduced-impact solar design, development and management principles into its projects. US Solar has partnered with local, regional and national organizations to pilot agrivoltaic approaches and support research leading to the development of replicable best practices.
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory will document safe and scalable practices and processes that can provide new farmers land access to solar sites. It tracks solar-farm design and management practices that provide dual uses for agriculture and co-benefits for ecosystems. Visit nrel.gov and betterenergy.org and thefoodgroupmn.org/farmers for more information.