Successful farming is increasingly fueled by data and automation, innovations that can boost yields and profits while improving sustainability.
“We’re trying to reduce risk and reduce stress, and to use technology to make farming more resilient,” said Matthew Darr, a professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering at Iowa State University.
One of the challenges farmers face is how much nitrogen to apply to crops. Michael Castellano, a professor of agronomy at Iowa State University, said it’s difficult to forecast ideal rates, which can vary from field to field and from year to year within the same field.
Soil testing provides insight, but collecting samples for laboratory testing can be labor-intensive and time-consuming. Sensors that quickly and accurately measure nitrogen levels would help farmers improve their fertilizer rates and make it easier to use conservation practices. That’s the goal of researchers at Iowa State University. They’ve designed nitrogen sensors they plan to commercially release in the future.
Castellano is a co-founder of EnGeniousAg, a startup company that has developed a handheld sensor to measure nitrate concentration in corn stalks. Detecting nitrate levels should improve accuracy of fertilizer recommendations because it measures how much nitrogen has been absorbed instead of how much is available.
Carmen Gomes and Jonathan Claussen, both associate professors of mechanical engineering at Iowa State University, and their team have partnered with Van Wall Equipment, an Iowa-based equipment dealer. The partners plan to add nutrient sensors to an existing moisture-monitoring probe. Integrating their Nutriprobe device with Van Wall’s Aquacheck soil-moisture sensor offers constant remote monitoring of nitrate and ammonium. The probe is designed to stay in the ground for an entire growing season.
Both sensors rely on ion-selective membranes that repel all but certain molecules. Then they measure the voltage of what passes through the membrane to detect concentration. The membrane is mounted on plastic circuit boards that have been charred with a laser engraver to create graphene – a single-atom-thick form of carbon known for strength, stability and conductivity.
Working with farmers testing the device has clarified future research plans that include a soil-salinity sensor, Gomes said. The researchers also plan to work on improving durability and production cost.
Claussen said, “I think we’re just on the cusp of the role sensors can play in driving down costs for farmers while addressing some of our environmental issues at the same time.”
The Digital Ag Innovation team, headed by Darr at Iowa State University, also is researching controls and automation, algorithms and sensor technology, and digital agronomy.
“The ultimate goal is to relieve the decision-making process for farmers by enabling intelligent control systems to evaluate job quality and autonomously make the proper adjustments for optimal performance,” said Bailey Adams, an assistant professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering at Iowa State University, and a member of the Digital Ag Innovation team.
Model-based virtual engineering is an increasingly powerful tool in the search for improvements, he said. It’s an efficient way to create, test and tweak designs before in-field verification. Modeling reduces development costs and keeps projects moving even in the winter when physical trials are limited if not impossible.
Iowa State University’s focus on data and automation also involves work to provide artificial-intelligence vision to unmanned-aerial vehicles and robots for real-time plant-stress identification, classification, quantification and prediction.
Arti Singh is an associate professor in agronomy; Baskar Ganapathysubramanian is a professor of mechanical engineering. The two and their co-workers built an app to identify a few soybean diseases. Then they pivoted to insects, where the technology could be even more useful. The insect-identification app provides answers in real time. In addition to identifying an insect’s species, the full version of the app will supply information such as which stage of an insect is relevant for scouting and control measures to mitigate stress.
“In the future, I think this is a tool every single farmer will have in their pocket,” Singh said.
Building a system that identifies insects based on a photo is challenging. Many species look alike, blend into their surroundings and undergo various life cycles. A larger set of images increases accuracy, but only if they’re identified correctly in the first place.
“If you have 1,000 images of cats and dogs, you need to know which images have cats and which ones have dogs,” Ganapathysubramanian said. “This makes an annotated data set. Data is worth its weight in gold, especially when it’s annotated.”
Deep-learning models that power the insect app can learn from a relatively small amount of annotated data, he said. They can generalize the information to make predictions across large data sets, applying lessons gleaned from photos of identified bugs to annotate unmarked photos.
Using the deep-learning models on public sets of insect images has expanded the app’s photo library to 6 million images. The app will be field-tested by a small group of farmers and Extension specialists in the summer months before a public version is released, Singh said.
“We want to have an impact by being open to all, but there may be some opportunities to license it,” she said.
Singh envisions future possibilities. An insect-identification app could be mounted on a sprayer or incorporated with pesticide-dispensing drones and robots for optimal surveillance and accuracy.
Visit www.cals.iastate.edu for more information.
Dave Roepke is a communications specialist at Iowa State University.