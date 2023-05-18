As Corn Belt states seek ways to curb nitrogen flow from farms into the Gulf of Mexico, new research shows that winter cover crops could be part of the solution. Widespread planting of cereal rye in Illinois could reduce nitrate in the state’s tile drainage water by 30 percent.
Researchers at the University of Illinois-College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences and the Illinois-Grainger College of Engineering found from small-scale studies that cover crops are capable of sucking nitrate from soil water. That has long-lasting effects throughout the growing season. Their new study estimates cereal rye’s potential on a statewide level.
The team simulated both cover-crop planting and fertilizer timing – fall or spring – in real climatic conditions in Illinois between 2001 and 2020. The researchers used a crop-simulation model known as the Decision Support System for Agrotechnology Transfer. It allows multi-year growth projections for more than 42 crops. Although cereal rye wasn’t among them, the researchers adapted the model’s parameters for winter wheat.
Two management implications were revealed in the paper. One is that farmers should apply a winter cover crop, such as cereal rye, to reduce tile-water flow and nitrate loss by 25 percent and 30 percent, respectively. The data also indicated that farmers should switch to spring fertilization, if possible.
The researchers compared spring versus fall fertilization with and without the cover crop. Fall fertilization was worse for nitrate loss in both scenarios, said Rabin Bhattarai, the study’s co-author and associate professor in the Illinois-Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering.
People are also reading…
The model simulated cover-crop effects on cash-crop yield. Overall it showed that cereal rye had a slight positive impact on corn and soybeans in both fertilization schedules. There was variation among years and locations across the state but in the 20-year simulation, there was no evidence of a yield penalty, Bhattarai said.
Cover-crop adoption remains low in Illinois and the Midwest despite the availability of cost-sharing programs and growing evidence showing benefits to soil health, water quality and more.
“Our research shows cover crops work,” Bhattarai said. “They have the potential to reduce erosion as well as nutrient loss from our fields, especially with tile drainage. We wanted to explore the benefits on the whole-state level to show what could happen if thousands of farmers adopted this conservation practice simultaneously. The water-quality benefits would be significant.”
The project’s early phases began with small-scale field experiments to understand cover-crop and fertilizer-timing effects on nitrate loss in tile and runoff water. The early experiments were used to develop the modified Decision Support System for Agrotechnology Transfer model capable of scaling to the entire state. They also informed an online decision-support tool for farmers considering cover crops in their own fields.
“Using our dashboard, farmers can get simulated results of cereal rye growing as a cover crop in their actual fields," said Jonathan Coppess, the study’s co-author and an associate professor in the Illinois-Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics.
At different dates within a two-week window of expected planting for the cash crop, farmers can compare potential biomass in the field, carbon:nitrogen ratio in that biomass, nitrogen uptake, and nitrogen-loss reduction. To further improve results farmers can provide more specific information for their fields, including cropping history and management programs, Coppess said. The study was published in Science of the Total Environment. Visit sciencedirect.com – search for “Bhattarai and Coppess” – for more information.
Lauren Quinn is a media-communications specialist for the University of Illinois-College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Visit aces.illinois.edu for more information.