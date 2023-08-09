Agronomy is the science of land management. Agronomists generate, integrate and apply science-based knowledge and principles to crops grown for food, feed, fiber and fuel – to crops that are efficient, environmentally sound and sustainable for future generations. The mission of the University of Wisconsin-Wisconsin Corn Agronomy program is to answer corn-management questions expressed by Wisconsin farmers and industry.
The UW-Wisconsin Corn Agronomy program annually plants and harvests 12,000 to 13,000 plots at 14 locations in Wisconsin. Of those plots, about 3,000 are harvested for forage, with the remaining harvested for grain. Corn forage and-or grain yield, quality and other agronomic traits are measured on all plots.
The UW-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station is experiencing a normal year for weather. At the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station we are still less than normal for precipitation accumulation, although precipitation during pollination was normal. The recent rains in southern Wisconsin have brought some relief.
Visit corn.agronomy.wisc.edu for more information.
Joe Lauer is an expert on corn production, transgenic crops and cropping systems in the Midwest. He’s a professor of agronomy in the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and member of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America. Email jglauer@wisc.edu to reach him.