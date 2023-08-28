The United States has had 363 weather and climate disasters since 1980. That’s resulted in damages and costs of about $1 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information.
Agricultural areas haven’t been spared. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency publishes updates showing crop-indemnity data by county. The greatest amount of crop-indemnity payments in 2022 were made to farmers in California and the Great Plains.
Severe weather events have become larger and more extreme. That’s requiring a shift in farming activities to adapt to changing conditions and also to implement practices that help mitigate the risk of future problems, said Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub.
The upper Midwest has experienced drought conditions in 2023. But wetness is the most consistent issue in the region, he said. Increased rainfall from April to June in the past 30 years has been the most impactful climate trend for Midwestern farmers, according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment.
Cover crops, grassed waterways, water-management systems, contour farming and prairie strips can help reduce soil erosion. The Iowa State Science-based “Trials of Rowcrops Integrated with Prairie Strips” program has shown that replacing 10 percent of cropland with prairie grasses reduced sediment loss 20-fold. And total nitrogen concentrations were 3.3 times less, according to the climate assessment.
There’s been an increase in fall precipitation. Much of Wisconsin in 2019, for example, had wet weather during harvest. Equipment traffic on wet soil increases the risk for soil compaction and rutting, according to a November 2019 report by Francisco Arriaga and William Halfman. Arriaga is a University of Wisconsin associate professor and UW-Division of Extension state specialist. William Halfman is an agricultural agent for UW-Extension in Monroe County.
The level of compaction and rutting that can be created depends on the number of equipment passes as well as axle loads and tire type – flotation tires, duals or tracks. Tillage is often needed to fix subsoil compaction and rutting. But tilling when soils are wet will make matters worse, the two wrote.
• The relative depth of compaction created in wet soils depends on the level of soil wetness at the time the soil is trafficked. When soil moisture is about at or wetter than field capacity, fields have greater risk of rutting than subsurface compaction – deeper than 6 inches.
• Surface ruts don’t always indicate that subsurface compaction is present. Use a penetrometer to determine if subsurface compaction is present. If it isn’t present, there’s no need for sub-soiling or deep tillage.
• Tilling in spots to fill deep ruts is better than heavy tilling an entire field.
• If soil conditions are still too wet after harvest, wait until soils are dry enough for tillage to be effective – possibly later in fall or spring to fix rutted areas and subsurface compaction. Tilling wet soils will create more soil-aggregate breakdown and soil hardening.
• Clay smearing is more likely to happen when tilling wet soils. Soils with smeared clay will have reduced infiltration capacity and can create issues for seed germination.
There are numerous ways farmers can adapt to changing conditions and to mitigate the risk of future problems. Efforts and programs to help farmers are growing, Todey said. One such program is the USDA’s Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities, which is investing more than $3 billion for 141 projects. Another program is Climate Ready Midwest, a multistate partnership in which Extension professionals and the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub are working to assess and build climate-informed programming.
The USDA Climate Hubs will be launching regional climate outlooks this fall. Contact laurie.nowatzke@usda.gov or 515-204-0213 for more information.
Todey presented "Agriculture and Climate Change in Iowa and the Midwest – Adaptation, Mitigation and Decision-Making" in a Iowa Learning Farms webinar July 26. Visit iowalearningfarms.org/events-1 for more information.
Visit climatehubs.usda.gov/hubs/midwest and usda.gov – search for “climate smart” – and northcentralclimate.org/climate-ready-midwest and ncei.noaa.gov and rma.usda.gov – search “crop indemnity” – for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.