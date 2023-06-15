Black cutworm is an aggressive pest that arrives in the Corn Belt in late spring. It feasts on many plants including corn, cotton, tobacco and turf grasses. Black cutworm overwinters throughout the southeast United States but moves prominently north with spring storms.
“It’s black cutworm that we worry about,” said Matt Montgomery, Pioneer field agronomist in Illinois.
Black cutworms can be identified by their body segments. A gray body with four dots – two small and two large – distinguishes black cutworm from other common cutworms such as armyworm.
When smaller black-cutworm larvae will chew holes in the leaves. When grown adult black cutworms begin cutting V1 to V5 plants and even drill into V6 to V8 plants, killing the growing point. In wet soils cutting will occur mostly above-ground. With dry soil a majority of cutting will be below-ground.
Economic thresholds for black cutworm
• two cut plants per 100 plants for seedling
• three cut plants per 100 plants for V2 stage
• five cut plants per 100 plants for V3 stage
• seven cut plants per 100 plants for V4 stage
Scouting for cutting damage and digging fields is the best way to identify a potential issue. Applying a rescue treatment is the most effective and economical way to control black-cutworm populations once identified. Broadcast pesticide or bait application may be used as a rescue treatment in cases of greater pest pressure and crop damage.
Utilizing products with traits that provide cutworm protection are the best way to proactively deal with black cutworm. Insecticide seed treatments at increased rates may give some control, but smaller rates are not as effective.
If fields have a history of black-cutworm pressure, they are more likely to have repeat instances. In those cases growers should monitor moth flight reports, consider reducing tillage and-or eliminate other practices that leave a food source for young larvae.
“If you’re seeing heavy cutworm pressure, you need to strongly consider fall weed control,” Montgomery said. “Farmers have less and less time in the spring to clean up fields and spray for pests. It’s absolutely critical to start clean and stay clean.”
Mark Jeschke is an agronomy manager with Pioneer. His primary role is development and delivery of agronomy information based on Pioneer and university agronomy research. He's originally from northern Illinois and is actively involved in the family corn and soybean farm near Rock City, Illinois.