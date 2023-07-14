Foliar diseases will be less common in a dry year. Don’t apply fungicides to maintain plant health in absence of diseases. Prophylactic applications of pesticides increase the odds of developing resistance to the product applied.
If conditions aren’t conducive to fungal growth, growers won’t see a return on investment for applying fungicide. Consider fungal diseases as a three-legged stool or triangle. Each leg on the stool or side of the triangle is another factor in determining if the plant will be infected with a disease. Eliminate one of the points or legs and the stool collapses.
First there needs to be a host for the pathogen to infect. Growers can select crop varieties that are partially resistant to a disease and reduce the length of the host side of the triangle. Crop rotation can help reduce the amount of pathogen in a field, but in most cases pathogens are difficult to control because spores can move on wind currents from long distances.
The environment is the most important side of the triangle. Many plant pathogens need plant leaves and plant parts to be wet for part of the day. Heavy dew or rainy days will provide an environment conducive to pathogen growth. So far this season we haven’t had an environment friendly to pathogen dissemination, infection or growth due to dry conditions.
Fungicides aren’t effective for more than a few weeks. Fungicides applied during dry weather may not be effective by the time the critical growth stage for protection arrives. Be patient and watch the weather. Until we receive more rainy and humid conditions, plant disease will be the least of our concerns.
Resist the temptation to apply fungicides to reduce plant and drought stress. Some active ingredients in fungicides can have physiological effects on the plant, but university research has demonstrated that fungicide application during drought results in little positive return on investment. The beneficial effects the fungicide might have on the host plant are small and rarely result in an effect large enough in yield to offset the cost of the treatment.
Visit cropprotectionnetwork.org – search for “fungicide use in field crops” – for more information.
Steven Okonek is a crops and soils educator serving Wisconsin's Trempealeau County. Sam Bibby is a University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension regional crops educator, and Damon Smith is a UW crops and soils professor and Extension specialist.