Predicting plant health in the field can be a difficult task, but scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service are helping soybean farmers by introducing artificial intelligence to their tool kits.
Slow leaf wilting indicates that soybean plants may carry a gene that protects them from drought stress. That may sound like a simple process but soybean breeders need a way to evaluate the rate of leaf wilting for hundreds – or thousands – of field plots in a short time, said Anna Locke, a research plant physiologist with the Agricultural Research Service’s Soybean and Nitrogen Fixation Research Unit in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“We’re working to automate the process by programming a camera to take pictures automatically, and then training a computer to evaluate the images for us,” she said. “This would save researchers a ton of time because right now we have to walk through the field and visually estimate leaf wilting manually.”
Locke is helping create a training dataset for the machine-learning algorithm.
“In our first try the artificial intelligence was about 80 percent as successful as a human in assigning the same rating to a leaf-wilting image,” she said. “We’re trying to improve that rate by using a larger, more diverse training dataset. Much like people, if the computer has more and better examples it will learn to perform the task better.”
People are also reading…
Despite the effects of climate change, American farmers produced 4.14 billion bushels of soybeans in 2020. That’s an increase of 16 percent from 2019. Locke’s project is expected to help researchers develop more drought-tolerant soybean varieties. That could help improve and protect a farmer’s bottom line in dry growing seasons and provide more soybeans to feed the world’s growing population.
“The project focuses on drought stress,” she said. “During a dry period different varieties of soybean can exhibit different levels of stress, despite having received the same amount of rain and/or irrigation. It’s important to improve drought tolerance because water is a big expense for farmers. If farmers can plant varieties that need less irrigation, their profits could increase.”
Locke’s group focuses mainly on soybeans. But research collaborators at North Carolina State University are working with other crops such as corn. Although the camera-based technology could be similar, researchers would need to adjust computer algorithms to accommodate the differences in crop types.
The system is built with inexpensive computer chips and cameras.
“It’s been exciting the past few years to see technologies like remote sensing and artificial intelligence brought into agriculture,” Locke said. “Humans have been growing food for 10,000 to 12,000 years, and these technologies were only invented in the last couple of decades. We’re poised to make a leap in efficiency and sustainability.”
Visit ars.usda.gov – search “soybean research” – for more information.
Scott Elliott is a public-affairs specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service.