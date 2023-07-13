MADISON, Wis. – The cows of World Dairy Expo will continue to call Madison home for at least another five years.
The world's largest dairy-focused trade show and Dane County announced an agreement today that will extend the event's stay in Madison through 2028, with an additional three option years that could extend the event through 2031.
The existing contract expires after this year's show in October, but the new deal means Expo will continue its run. That run began in 1967 on the county-owned grounds of what is now the Alliant Energy Center.
The seven-day Expo is the largest convention in Dane County, creating an estimated $31 million in annual economic impact for the region. It's a boon to hotels, bars, restaurants and retail shops.
“World Dairy Expo is a one-of-a-kind event, and we are fortunate the absolute best in the dairy business want to keep coming to the place it all began,” said Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive. “This is an incredibly exciting day for Dane County and the entire dairy state. This news means the cows will keep coming right here to the place they’ve called home for over 56 years this fall.”
The 2022 Expo drew more than 3,300 cows from the United States and Canada, and almost 60,000 people and 650 vendors from around the world. It used about 500,000 square feet of exhibitor space. About half of those who attend the show are from Wisconsin.
The event also occupies two agricultural pavilions, Exhibition Hall, the Dane County Coliseum, temporary structures in the parking lot and the Dane County Arena.
“It’s much more than a week-long event," said Bill Hageman, president of the Expo's board of directors. "It creates commerce and builds relationships that pay dividends year-round and for years to come."
A resolution authorizing the county to execute the contract will be considered by the Dane County Board in the coming weeks, Parisi said.
The agreement ends years of debate and concern about the future home of the Expo, which has outgrown the two New Holland pavilions; they were constructed in 2014, totaling 290,000 square feet of space. The pavilions held most of the 3,300 dairy cows at the 2022 event. But because of the growth, two massive dairy-cattle tents were erected just to the north of the pavilions to hold the overflow entries.
The 225,000-square-foot Exhibition Hall constructed in 1995 is also maxed out for the Expo and is one of the reasons the Expo is forced each year to erect a temporary building called the Trade Center just east of Exhibition Hall to hold large farm machinery for some of its vendors. The county is exploring a massive $300 million to $500 million redevelopment of the 164-acre site that could include restaurants, hotels, retail and housing.
It was not immediately clear, according to a press release issued just prior to this morning's press conference, if the construction of new Expo facilities is part of the deal.
“We recognize what a privilege it is to host this world-wide event," said Laura Herschleb, the Expo's general manager. "We look forward to assessing and adapting to ensure World Dairy Expo has not just a viable but a vibrant future. We are formally extending our agreement to call the Alliant Energy Center home to this world-class event for the next five years and look forward to growing and building upon this prestigious global dairy celebration with help from our valued partners.”