WAUPUN, Wis. – Ballweg Implement hosted March 21 the 1st Gator Wars Competition. The mechanical-diagnostic competition, Gator Wars, started 10 years ago in North Carolina when a small group of students were challenged to diagnose and repair a John Deere Gator that was “bugged. The idea became a regional and state competition with added mechanical activities. The competition allows students to build mechanical skills by performing a variety of hands-on activities.
High-school students put their mechanical skills to the test in the Wisconsin competition by completing four different activities. Those included component identification, installation of piston rings, measuring coolant levels and electrical diagnostics. Students were given a situation and then had 15 minutes to complete the task. Students were also given the opportunity to see, ride and learn about John Deere’s New AutoTrac Ready Gator.
The competition was among 38 student participants on 10 teams from five local high schools – Central Wisconsin Christian, Laconia, Horicon, Mayville and Waupun. Teams were groups of three to four students, freshman through senior years. John Deere employees from John Deere Horicon Works and John Deere Financial, located in Madison, Wisconsin, served as judges and assisted during the event.
Gator Wars is a great way for students to meet with working technicians, dealership personnel and John Deere employees. With the event hosted at an actual dealership, students saw what a potential work environment would be. An instructor from Madison College was on hand to provide information regarding mechanical programs available at the school. Several State FFA Officers were onsite to greet students and provide information regarding the opportunities FFA membership provides.
Ballweg Implement is grateful to the Waupun High School, Warrior Innovation Center, for the design and production of the Gator War Award. Ballweg Implement was proud to host the inaugural event and is looking forward to even more schools and participants next year. Visit ballweg.biz or email info@ballweg.biz for more information.
Ballweg Implement has been a family-owned and -operated John Deere Dealership for more than 46 years, with locations in Waupun and Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Ballweg Implement has more than 45 employees who handle everything with parts, service and equipment needs for our customers. Visit ballweg.biz or email info@ballweg.biz for more information.