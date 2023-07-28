Seven startup companies recently were selected to participate in the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator. The cohort consists of companies focused on mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change on global food systems.
The companies were nominated by members of the incubator’s channel-partner network, consisting of more than 60 business incubators, accelerators and university programs nationwide. Each startup will receive as much as $250,000 in non-dilutive funding for various technical assistance and field-trial projects to further refine their technologies and business models. The companies will work with principal investigators at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis.
• HabiTerre, based in St. Louis, uses remote sensing, process models and artificial intelligence to create a holistic picture of farm-production systems past, present and future. That includes net greenhouse-gas emissions, soil carbon sequestration, crop rotation, management history, yield, water use and nutrient dynamics.
• Impetus Ag, based in St. Louis, is developing next-generation crop insect-control products to enhance the performance of current biological products for topical and transgenic applications.
People are also reading…
• Impossible Sensing, based in St. Louis, boosts soil management, merging in-situ sensors with regular farming operations. The solutions aim to capture real-time data on nutrients, soil health and carbon levels to help growers maximize land potential, participate in carbon markets, and improve profitability through sustainable practices.
• InnerPlant, based in Davis, California, develops seed technology to tap into plants’ natural response pathways and code crops to communicate early and specific stresses via optical signals. The technology helps farmers understand plants' needs and prescribe the right amount of fertilizer and crop protection products at the optimal time.
• Mirai Solar, based in Mountain View, California, uses photovoltaic shade-screen technology. The Mirai Screen provides greenhouse managers the means to reduce operational costs and achieve net-zero energy targets. The screen transforms the need for shade into a source for renewable energy by acting as a drop-in replacement for conventional shade screens.
• Running Tide, based in Portland, Maine, designs and develops integrated software and hardware systems, including monitoring and measurement capabilities, to deploy nature-based interventions that remove carbon, combat ocean acidification, and increase the scientific understanding of ocean ecosystems.
• Sentinel Fertigation, based in Lincoln, Nebraska, leverages remote sensing and geospatial data to empower precision-nitrogen management, particularly for farmers who fertigate. The company says its software program helps farmers improve nitrogen-use efficiency by 23 percent and save 42 pounds of nitrogen per acre on average.
With the addition of the seven companies the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator’s total portfolio includes 72 companies, including 26 sustainable agriculture startups. The incubator is co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Visit in2ecosystem.com and danforthcenter.org and nrel.gov and habiterre.com and impetusag.com and impossiblesensing.com and innerplant.com and runningtide.com and miraisolar.com and sentinelfertigation.com for more information