The Biden administration set a goal to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 50 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. Reaching that goal will require effort from all industry sectors. Transportation, electricity production, industrial manufacturing and heating and cooling generate the majority of U.S. emissions. But addressing the 11 percent contributed by agriculture also is critical to mitigating the effects of climate change.
One way the industry can help reduce emissions is by electrifying farming equipment such as tractors and trucks that traditionally run on diesel. Powering that equipment and other farming processes with solar helps further reduce the use of fossil fuels.
But farming is a tight-margin business so adopting new technology must make economic sense for growers, ranchers and forest landowners. With increasing annual prices of feed, fertilizer, pesticides, fuel and labor modern farming has become a costly operation.
Production expenses were forecasted to increase by 5.1 percent in 2022, the greatest farmers have ever experienced, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. The rate of return on farming assets was projected at less than 3.5 percent in 2022. That’s in contrast to 10 percent to 16 percent returns from 2010 to 2012.
Farmers and ranchers are seeing smaller revenues or returns for investments in production. All of that makes it more difficult to earn a profit.
Electric equipment offers cost-saving advantages and is becoming more affordable, with additional government and utility incentives available. But infrastructure challenges remain one of the biggest barriers to widespread adoption of electric vehicles and equipment.
Farms often are located near weak areas of the grid, and the expense of expanding utility lines to accommodate solar is too great for most farmers. So off-grid solar options are key to fully realizing the emission- and cost-reduction potential of agricultural electrification.
Electrification can offer many benefits to the agricultural industry but transitioning to any new type of technology poses challenges.
Charging vehicles with electricity is less expensive than gas or diesel. The average price of diesel fuel increased from $3.25 per gallon to $4.99 per gallon in 2022. But electricity prices also increased. U.S. industrial customers paid an average retail electricity rate of 7.26 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2021, the greatest amount recorded since 1970.
Solar power can provide affordable electricity for farmers to power their vehicles and equipment while further reducing their carbon footprint. Commercial and industrial solar power currently accounts for a third of solar power generation in the U.S. That’s largely due to a 60 percent reduction in cost in the past decade as well as increasing government and utility incentives.
Farmers can install rooftop solar on barns, sheds and other buildings to provide long-term clean, affordable electricity to charge equipment or to power energy-intensive processes such as processing, packaging and chilling. In some areas net-metering programs enable farmers to sell excess energy back to the grid to generate additional revenue. Ground-mount solar systems are another option for on- or off-grid power located close to loads.
While farms tend to be in sunny locations solar solutions are still limited by grid-line capacity. The solar solutions must be adequate to handle bi-directional energy flows both from the grid to the farm and from the solar system to the grid. Many solar projects are limited in size because the grid’s utility-line capacity in farm country simply can’t accommodate them.
Farms often are located near the ends of utility-distribution lines, and the electric grid isn’t simple or cheap to expand in those locations. Expanded or new utility lines can cost $1 million per mile or more. So the expense of adding more grid capacity to accommodate electric-vehicle charging often isn’t feasible for farmers.
Electric vehicles used on farms need to be located near or in fields where they do work because they require frequent recharging during their operation. Driving or trucking vehicles back to the barn each time they need to be recharged is inefficient and adds costs in labor, time and fuel. Therefore farmers need access to an affordable, convenient source of power to effectively electrify their equipment. An off-grid power source close to where equipment is used maximizes efficiency by avoiding wasted time and labor.
Newer technology offers flexibility with pop-up off-grid solar arrays with batteries and electric-vehicle chargers that can be installed quickly and moved where workers need to recharge equipment. The solutions offer resiliency and scalability without costly construction and infrastructure upgrades that may be required for fixed-solar installations.
Electric vehicles and off-grid solar-powered charging also can help with labor costs. Labor is increasingly the farmer’s first or second greatest cost. The tension between the slim margins of farmers and the need to pay farm workers a living wage is a strong driver to reduce hours and costs wherever possible. Electric vehicles can reduce labor costs by operating autonomously to make labor more efficient.
Federal and local incentives are available to help farmers looking to transition to electric vehicles and off-grid solar systems. The Rural Energy for America Program offers grants and loans, which the Inflation Reduction Act doubled to $500,000 for efficiency projects and $1 million for renewable-energy systems. The incentives are stackable with local credits.
The ability to reduce agricultural emissions lies with farmers, ranchers and forest landowners. But the cost of modern farming means that transitioning to electrification must make economic sense to them.
Off-grid solar-powered electrification has the potential to save farmers thousands of dollars annually in electricity, fuel and labor costs. As they continue to discover where electrification fits into their business operations, new off-grid technology will enable them to overcome barriers to widespread adoption and enable success through economic and environmental benefits.
Tom McCalmont is the CEO and co-founder of Paired Power, a manufacturer of products that pair solar power with electric vehicle and energy-storage technology.