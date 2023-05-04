DuPont recently pleaded guilty and has been sentenced for criminal negligence in connection with a 2014 accident that killed four employees of the DuPont Insecticide Business Unit in LaPorte, Texas, said Alamdar Hamdani, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.
On Nov. 15, 2014, DuPont released into the atmosphere about 24,000 pounds of a highly toxic, flammable gas called methyl mercaptan. In addition to killing the four, the chemical release injured other employees and traveled downwind into surrounding areas.
The company pleaded guilty along with Kenneth Sandel, 52, of Friendswood, Texas. Sandel was the unit operations leader where the accident occurred.
U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal of the Southern District of Texas ordered DuPont to pay a $12 million penalty. The company must also serve two years of probation during which time it must give the U.S. Probation Office full access to all of its operating locations. Rosenthal ordered Sandel to serve one year of probation.
DuPont also is required to make a $4 million community-service payment to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to address the harm it caused. The payment will fund projects that benefit air quality in and around areas adjacent to the western shores of Galveston Bay.
As a result of the case and other related civil cases tied to the explosion, DuPont will have paid a total of $19.26 million for unlawful conduct.
“This case demonstrates the importance of holding chemical facilities accountable for implementing chemical-safety requirements that are designed to protect workers and neighboring communities,” said Larry Starfield, acting assistant administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.
Hamdani said, “The sentence imposed sends a clear message of my office’s dedication to holding managers at industrial facilities, and the corporations that own and operate those facilities, accountable for violations of federal criminal laws; laws meant to protect the safety of workers and nearby communities.”
The fatal accident occurred after an employee inadvertently left open a piping valve. It caused a slushy material to block the flow of liquid methyl mercaptan into the process for making Lannate insecticide. To melt it, day-shift employees began applying hot water to the outside of the blocked piping and opened other valves to vent the methyl mercaptan gas into a waste-gas system. But the piping was still blocked at the end of the day.
As unit leader Sandel was responsible for ensuring that shift supervisors, operators and engineers understood and complied with government safety, health and environmental regulations. Specifically he was responsible for implementing a safety procedure at the facility by ensuring employees understood and followed the procedure’s requirements and didn’t release toxic chemicals inappropriately to the environment.
He and other employees failed to provide sufficient instructions to the oncoming shift for how to safely clear remaining blockage. It finally cleared early the next morning and a large volume of liquid methyl mercaptan began flowing into the waste- gas system. At that time an employee mistakenly believed the waste-gas system only contained materials present during normal operations and opened valves that resulted in the release of the gas.
Records indicate employees at the plant disregarded a federally mandated safety procedure when opening those valves.
As part of the pleas DuPont and Sandel admitted to negligently releasing an extremely hazardous substance into the ambient air. The company also acknowledged negligently placing a person in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury in violation of the federal Clean Air Act.
The DuPont Insecticide Business Unit in LaPorte has since been demolished.