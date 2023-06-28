Plastic products are ubiquitous. They’re found in virtually every home and industry – and agriculture is no different. Plastics are used for everything from seedling trays and irrigation tubing to pesticide containers and livestock-feed bags. Their proliferation has led to mounting environmental problems that threaten soil health, water quality and human well-being, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
A study by the organization indicated that in 2019, agricultural value chains used 12.5 million metric tons of plastic products in plant and animal production as well as 37.3 million metric tons in food packaging.
There are limited agricultural-plastic-recycling options in Wisconsin, but the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection manages a “Clean Sweep” program. Farmers may take used containers with leftover used or unwanted farm chemicals to a Clean Sweep site or event in their area. Farmers should check with a pesticide dealer or farm-supply company for recycling information about empty jugs and drums.
The ag agency supplies a list of Clean Sweep collections, including locations, on its website. The department also administers a Clean Sweep grant program that’s available to counties or municipalities for the collection and disposal of agricultural wastes – as well as household hazardous waste and unwanted prescription drugs. In 2023 there were 31 applications from entities seeking grant money to collect and dispose of agricultural wastes, said Dan Way, manager of the department’s Clean Sweep program. There were 41 grant applications for handling household hazardous waste.
The Clean Sweep grant program has $750,000 available. Of that total $200,000 is available to applicants wanting to manage agricultural wastes. There is $475,000 available to applicants seeking assistance to manage household hazardous wastes. The remainder – $75,000 – would be made available to applicants seeking to manage unwanted prescription drugs, Way said.
“The goal of the program is to bring solutions to as many people as possible so that plastics are prevented from entering waterways and roadsides,” he said.
The Ag Container Recycling Council collects nationally between 10 million and 11 million pounds of agricultural-product containers each year. Plastic from those containers is processed to make recycled resin. That’s used in various products such as agricultural drain pipe, fence and sign posts, landscape edging and nursery pots. The organization was established in 1992 as a stewardship initiative by CropLife America, which represents pesticide manufacturers, formulators and distributors. CropLife America is currently comprised of 54 member companies, said Mark Hudson, executive director of the council.
In the past 30 years the council has prevented 240 million pounds of plastic from entering landfills, he said. It works with recycling contractors throughout the county. For example G. Phillips and Sons of Stanwood, Iowa, is a contractor that works with the council to gather 55-gallon or smaller containers. Its service area includes Wisconsin and several other Midwestern states; the service is free.
But options are limited for recycling silage bags, bale wrap, bunker-silo covers and other plastic films.
“The biggest challenge in recycling these materials is cleaning, collecting and transporting the film, which can then be processed and used in products such as plastic lumber and garbage bags,” the DNR states. “Recycling options are also developing for nursery pots and other more-rigid plastics. Ask your suppliers about recycling options and let them know you would like to be able to recycle your used plastics.”
Any such plastics that can’t be recycled should be sent to a landfill rather than burning or burying them on one’s land.
Jennifer Semrau of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources-Waste and Materials Management Program said, “Burning ag plastic can release toxic and potentially cancer-causing chemicals – such as dioxins and furans – into the air, where they can be inhaled by humans and animals and deposited in soil and surface water. Residue from burning contaminates the soil and groundwater, and can enter the human food chain through crops and livestock. And certain chemicals released by burning can accumulate in the fats of animals and then in humans as we consume meat, fish and dairy products. Because agricultural burning often occurs near food sources, it’s particularly important to reduce this health hazard to food production.”
Unburned portions of plastic become litter on the ground and in lakes and rivers, she said. As plastic disintegrates animals may eat it and become sick. Larger pieces of plastic can become a breeding ground for diseases such as by trapping water that provides mosquito habitat.
Visit fao.org – search for “ag plastics” – and dnr.wisconsin.gov – search for “ag plastics” – and datcp.wi.gov – search for “clean sweep” – and uwgb.edu – search for "waste" – and agrecycling.org/recycling/collection-sites and gpsagrecycle.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.