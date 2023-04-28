STANFORD, Calif. – The U.S. agricultural sector is poised to reduce its carbon footprint and make major contributions to combating climate change, according to a new report from the Stanford University-Law and Policy Lab and the Bezos Earth Fund, published today. But as the authors describe in “Data Progress Needed for Climate-Smart Agriculture,” improvements in carbon, methane, and nitrous-oxide measurement and monitoring protocols and data sharing are needed to realize the full potential of climate-smart agriculture.
The agriculture sector accounts for about 10 percent of greenhouse-gas emissions in the United States. Methane gas released from livestock is the primary climate-warming culprit, along with nitrous-oxide emissions from fertilizer use.
On the positive side, climate-smart agricultural practices such as planting cover crops, reducing tillage and improving pasture management can help remove excess carbon from the atmosphere and sequester it in soils. The climate-smart agriculture initiative looks to provide farmers and ranchers with financial incentives to encourage those types of soil-management practices, as well as practices that will reduce methane and nitrous-oxide emissions.
The report is the product of an interdisciplinary policy-lab practicum, Harvesting Climate Benefits from Agriculture and Forestry, commissioned by the Bezos Earth Fund and led by David J. Hayes, lecturer in law at Stanford. An op-ed was wrtten by Hayes and Andy Jarvis of the Bezos Earth Fund summarizing the report in The Hill.
Federal funding requires reset
The Stanford Law School-Bezos Earth Fund team has released its report at a critical moment, Hayes said. Congress has tied about $20 billion in agricultural-related conservation funding in the Inflation Reduction Act to a determination by the Secretary of Agriculture. That determination explained that funded agricultural practices “directly improve” carbon sequestration in soil or reduce methane emissions from livestock or nitrous-oxide emissions from fertilizer – a mandate that requires new approaches to gathering and interpreting the relevant data.
Congress has set aside $300 million for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to quantify and monitor climate benefits through field-based data. Congress also allocated $3.1 billion to pilot new approaches to greenhouse-gas data collection through the Climate-Smart Commodities program.
“Unfortunately major data and analytical gaps currently prevent accurate and verifiable quantification of how much climate-smart farming and ranching practices are either growing carbon stocks in soil or reducing methane and nitrous-oxide emissions,” Hayes said.
“There has not been sufficient attention on developing practical, cost-effective protocols for measuring, monitoring, reporting and verifying climate benefits associated with agricultural practices. Current survey techniques utilized by the USDA are imprecise and do not take advantage of newly available technologies.”
Jarvis said, “We are encouraged that there is strong interest across the country in expanding climate-smart farming and ranching practices. There are many practices, such as cover cropping, low or no tillage, nutrient management and agroforestry that can significantly reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint. The challenge has been the lack of reliable, consensus-based measurement, monitoring, reporting and verification protocols. These are the challenges and opportunities that are addressed in the report.”
Recommendations made
Hayes said, “One of the key recommendations underpinning our report is that the USDA should more highly prioritize efforts to reduce methane and nitrous-oxide emissions, which together account for 90 percent of agricultural greenhouse-gas emissions. This will require a relative shift in resources away from monitoring carbon sequestration in soil, which to date has disproportionately commanded the attention of the USDA and others working in this space. At the same time we found that there is an urgent need for agreed-upon data-management protocols and systems, a vacuum that the USDA is well positioned to fill.”
The report makes a number of specific recommendations to the USDA.
Launch of a USDA ag-methane reduction initiative and a nitrous-oxide demonstration project that together will accelerate adoption of agricultural practices, and measurement and monitoring data protocols that target methane and nitrous-oxide emissions. The methane-reduction initiative would identify and track advances globally and include development of measurement and monitoring protocols. The nitrous-oxide project would prioritize federal funding for research into how to balance fertilizer efficacy and emissions reductions.
Launch of a two-phase soil carbon measurement and monitoring plan. The first phase would involve a soil carbon measurement technology review that would oversee analysis of available soil carbon measurement and monitoring options, including new technologies and methodologies that have become available in recent years. The second phase would involve a national soil carbon monitoring program that would use soil carbon protocols recommended by the soil carbon measurement technology review. It would establish region-specific baselines of soil carbon concentrations against which changes in carbon stocks in soils would be measured and verified.
Establishment of a climate-smart protocol clearinghouse that would create a consolidated public inventory of protocols that would be used throughout the agricultural sector to measure and monitor carbon removal and methane and nitrous-oxide reductions. The clearinghouse, which Congress already has encouraged the USDA to establish, would provide a platform for exchanging information about protocol development and deployment. That could create an opportunity for the USDA, scientists, practitioners and the farming community to coalesce around protocols that are widely accepted as reliable norms for measuring and monitoring carbon removals and greenhouse-gas emissions.
Establishment of an agricultural greenhouse-gas data-management system to address the fact that publicly-financed agricultural measurement and monitoring data aren’t readily available to researchers. More proprietary software products also are limiting the availability of data that have industry-wide importance. The USDA, in collaboration with the White House, the U.S. Digital Service and philanthropic partners, should establish a professionally managed data-management system that will serve as a repository of greenhouse-gas measurement and monitoring data. It could facilitate collection of data in formats that enable benchmarking and validation without compromising farmer-privacy interests. Visit law.stanford.edu – search for "climate-smart agriculture" – for more information.
Monica Schreiber is the assistant director of communications for the Stanford Law School.